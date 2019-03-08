The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 8
Tweets of the Day:
.@UMichFootball LB @Wino told us how @richeisen pre-game speech from two years ago still inspires him and a @CoachJim4UM story you HAVE to hear pic.twitter.com/dU5thamIE1— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 7, 2019
“I just stood there - I didn’t even know what to do. And then to watch our kids react, now that’s the good stuff.”— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 7, 2019
John Beilein tells @TheAndyKatz about a unique #MarchMadness moment, the Jordan Poole shot. @umichbball pic.twitter.com/kjCU6mO5zz
#TBT - Michigan at Michigan State #GoBlue x #BeatState pic.twitter.com/GYP5phgVix— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 7, 2019
Wolverines will face Wisconsin in tomorrow’s quarterfinals at approximately 2:30 pm! #goblue pic.twitter.com/7kR0V7Hz31— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 7, 2019
📸 Chillin’ with @ColinCowherd here in LA. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VqON1uPJbl— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 8, 2019
Time for practice. Thanks @MarianUnivWBB for the amazing gym! #goblue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/EuDCAR7ehH— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 7, 2019
Squad. #goblue #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/LaoSzmvu9n— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 7, 2019
Excited to get the #B1GTourney underway tomorrow! Check out the preview! #goblue pic.twitter.com/CPsRFpN26y— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 7, 2019
.@UMichTrack's Hannah Meier has had her share of injuries and setbacks but she credits her success this year to "doing all the little things right".— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 7, 2019
Meier will be in Alabama this weekend running at the @NCAATrackField Indoor Championships. pic.twitter.com/zG9g397hgM
Tomorrow night @AlRandall2 will call his 1,000th game when @umichhockey opens the Big Ten Tournament at Minnesota.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 8, 2019
After 24 years and only 2 games missed Randall has no plans of stopping anytime soon » https://t.co/AkGuEa8BBV pic.twitter.com/9Hszgy80fp
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
