News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-02 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 2

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
X3y0n6t0y60mpga0b0ob
Michigan's offense could have a big 2019 season. (USA Today Sports Images)

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

Certain kids are attracted to programs — like Michigan — that have a history, tradition and legacy that is centered around core values and football.
— Mike Tomlin

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Grad Transfer Justin Pierce Will Decide At Noon May 2

• Andrew Hussey, How Jim Harbaugh Has Turned Out NFL Draft Picks At Michigan

• Austin Fox, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Loves Drafting Players Out Of U-M — Here's Why:

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Cornerback

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Athlete Jabari Small Liked His Visit

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Bangally Kamara Loves The Viper Position

• Austin Fox, DE Brandon Taylor Was One Of Six Ohio Prospects Michigan Offered In April

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Wednesday Thoughts: Not Just Another Offense

• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's running back situation is now a mystery


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}