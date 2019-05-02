The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 2
Tweets of the Day:
For the ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 1, 2019
1st ➡️ 2011-12
2nd ➡️ 2012-13
3rd ➡️ 2013-14
4th ➡️ 2014-15
5th ➡️ 2015-16
6th ➡️ 2016-17
7th ➡️ 2017-18
EIGHTH! ➡️ 2018-19
straight year 〽️🏀 receives a NCAA Public Recognition Award for it Academic Progress Rate (APR)
Release: https://t.co/mQCcohKKfa#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8h2bYa7UI7
Congrats to the 35 DI men’s basketball teams receiving APR Public Recognition Awards for outstanding academics!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) May 1, 2019
👉 https://t.co/N77wNDM4D1 pic.twitter.com/aWdd9WPk1a
We are off to South Africa TOMORROW! #UbuntuBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/61bt55nerK— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 1, 2019
Michigan Baseball Among Eight U-M Recipients of NCAA APR Public Recognition Awardshttps://t.co/1NG3VjqBdZ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/i9bVBFwQcX— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 1, 2019
Success on the cross country course? ✔️— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 1, 2019
Success in the classroom? ✔️
The Wolverine women are among eight U-M teams that earned @NCAA APR Public Recognition awards: https://t.co/1TZ5v6MSnC#GoBlue #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/ojsyL35FHv
Proud to once again, for the 5th straight year, earn an APR Public Recognition Award. The APR includes eligibility, retention & graduation in its calculation; it provides a clear picture of the academic culture of a program.— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 1, 2019
RELEASE: https://t.co/7vnBnfjzz5 pic.twitter.com/ep36ZBwSvW
5️ years in a row!— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) May 1, 2019
The @NCAA has once again bestowed us another APR Public Recognition Award!
READ➡ https://t.co/XlqAlp7Bww#ProveIt〽 | #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OPebFwIhu9
☝️ ... ✌️ ... 👌 ... 👊 ... 🖐th!!!— Michigan Golf (@umichgolf) May 1, 2019
〽️️⛳️ makes it five straight years of getting a NCAA Public Recognition Award for it Academic Progress Rate (APR)
Release: https://t.co/ipranfXXWW#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/I8KKjiGOFb
We had a great time hosting local kids this morning for All Children Exercise Simultaneously Day (#ACES) with @MichFitness and @PHealthySchools! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lywupcB1vs— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 1, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Grad Transfer Justin Pierce Will Decide At Noon May 2
• Andrew Hussey, How Jim Harbaugh Has Turned Out NFL Draft Picks At Michigan
• Austin Fox, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Loves Drafting Players Out Of U-M — Here's Why:
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Cornerback
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Athlete Jabari Small Liked His Visit
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Bangally Kamara Loves The Viper Position
• Austin Fox, DE Brandon Taylor Was One Of Six Ohio Prospects Michigan Offered In April
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Wednesday Thoughts: Not Just Another Offense
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's running back situation is now a mystery
---
