The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 24
Tweets of the Day:
W Manuel had great options in front of him! The selection of Juwan was a fabulous one. He loves UM, knows hoops & has a thirst to coach. He is a great fit to lead UM into the next decade of @umichbball. I will be rooting for Juwan & team every game! #goblue #WelcomeHomeJuwan— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) May 23, 2019
A walk-off double to keep the Big Ten Tournament hopes alive!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/98h3tJ1Vd3— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 23, 2019
Keeping it going! #goblue https://t.co/L56V7PVjnt— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) May 24, 2019
Highlights: Nwogu's Walkoff Sends Baseball Past Illinois pic.twitter.com/nGf9nkngGb— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 23, 2019
It's over in Omaha.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 23, 2019
Jordan Nwogu ends it with a walk-off double as @umichbaseball survives elimination against Illinois. #BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/bhi26vkKgK
The scariest leadoff hitter in college baseball, Jordan Nwogu, likes to end games as much as start them. #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/Nl7LUINKco— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 23, 2019
Semifinal bound!!!!! Way to go @brienne_minor and @katefahey6! #goblue #NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/0ySzomoP5A— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) May 24, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• The Wolverine Staff, Podcast: Talking Juwan Howard, Basketball Future, Football Commitment, More
• Austin Fox, Replacing The Production Left Behind By Brazdeikis, Matthews & Poole
• Andrew Hussey, Jalen Rose Says Hiring Of Juwan Howard Helps To End Drama With Chris Webber
• Brandon Brown, Nikhai Hill-Green Goes Blue
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Isaiah Jacobs Offered By U-M
• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball Hiring Juwan Howard
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Elliot Donald Talks U-M Interest
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Landon Tengwall Interested In U-M
• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Juwan Howard and the all-important coaching staff decisions