The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 24

Quote of the Day: 

The one thing that we both know is his success turning around the University of Michigan is first and foremost about him and about the players that he’s going to influence. Then it’s about us being there to support him, not being drama, not being splintered, not giving any indication of dysfunction.
— Jalen Rose

Headlines: 

• The Wolverine Staff, Podcast: Talking Juwan Howard, Basketball Future, Football Commitment, More

• Austin Fox, Replacing The Production Left Behind By Brazdeikis, Matthews & Poole

• Andrew Hussey, Jalen Rose Says Hiring Of Juwan Howard Helps To End Drama With Chris Webber

• Brandon Brown, Nikhai Hill-Green Goes Blue

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Isaiah Jacobs Offered By U-M

• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball Hiring Juwan Howard

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Elliot Donald Talks U-M Interest

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Landon Tengwall Interested In U-M

