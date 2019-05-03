The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 3
Tweets of the Day:
Cape Town, here we come! 🇿🇦#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JooCGFgEdm— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 2, 2019
Officially a Tar Heel! 🐏🐏🐏 pic.twitter.com/0YAxILAaOe— Justin Pierce (@JustinPierce23) May 2, 2019
The Big House ➡ The Big Leagues.— NFL (@NFL) May 2, 2019
All five @UMichFootball players picked in the 2019 #NFLDraft! pic.twitter.com/ENFea3cu0p
May 2, 2019
The Michigan baseball pitching staff limited Rutgers to a .141 batting average and just one extra base hit in last week's series sweep. The Wolverines lead the B1G with a 3.09 ERA. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mtnUoX8hNG— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 2, 2019
The coach-speak is strong with this one! 🎤🎥😂 @JeffCriswell5 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TLvcVSvTfv— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 2, 2019
For the second straight season, @katefahey6 is the Big Ten Athlete of the Year! https://t.co/RzmlzODe5k #goblue pic.twitter.com/1ivmq5LatX— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) May 2, 2019
#OTD in 2010 @UMichWaterPolo completed the 👌-peat!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 2, 2019
The Wolverines won their third straight CWPA Eastern Championship title, defeating rival Indiana, 7-5, in the final.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Dz85KhsvRf
Finals are finished but the learning continues for the Wolverines.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 2, 2019
USA 🇺🇸 ➡️ RSA 🇿🇦#UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/0xvESz11sS
Kate Fahey won back-to-back Big Ten Athlete of the Year awards, tomorrow she starts the NCAA Tournament with @UMichWTennis and it's her "scrappy nature" that has propelled her to so many wins in Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/8Q5O4RRJoR— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 2, 2019
Just traveling to Maryland with two of our besties, @umichsoftball & @UMichWLAX, NBD.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 3, 2019
☑️ Hawaiian shirts
☑️ 80's outfits
☑️ Canadian tuxedos
☑️ #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/NuCW5huRUI
Wolverines bring momentum into the final regular-season weekend & our players talk about their best friends.... their gloves. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AnOJpxOUJD— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 2, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Departures Leave Wolverines Scrambling, Not Desperate
• Andrew Hussey, Where Michigan Football Stands In Power Rankings
• Austin Fox, The Numbers, Stats & Occurrences To Know Surrounding U-M In The NFL Draft
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: An Alabama Import That Won't Implode
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Derrick Davis Talks U-M, Zordich, More
• Andrew Hussey, Six Michigan Offensive Players Who Could Be Drafted In 2020
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Safety
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Justin Pierce to Carolina - What's Next?
• Austin Fox, Rivals250 4-Star Xavion Alford Includes U-M In Top Group, Breaks Down Why
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Corey Kiner High On U-M Early
• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Josh Uche could be key to Michigan’s D in 2019
---
