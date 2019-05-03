News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 3



Michigan is on its trip to South Africa. (AP Images)

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day: 

If they try to take away Donovan Peoples-Jones, or Nico Collins, or [redshirt junior tight end] Nick Eubanks or [senior tight end] Sean McKeon, we have other guys we can go to. They’re going to have an advantage on that play
— Jon Jansen on the offense

Headlines: 

Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Departures Leave Wolverines Scrambling, Not Desperate

• Andrew Hussey, Where Michigan Football Stands In Power Rankings

• Austin Fox, The Numbers, Stats & Occurrences To Know Surrounding U-M In The NFL Draft

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: An Alabama Import That Won't Implode

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Derrick Davis Talks U-M, Zordich, More

• Andrew Hussey, Six Michigan Offensive Players Who Could Be Drafted In 2020

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Safety

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Justin Pierce to Carolina - What's Next?

• Austin Fox, Rivals250 4-Star Xavion Alford Includes U-M In Top Group, Breaks Down Why

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Corey Kiner High On U-M Early

