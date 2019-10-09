The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 9
Tweets of the day
B1G Game. B1G Win. #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/m3RQ6j7LUH— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 8, 2019
Our guys discuss the physicality of football. 👇— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 9, 2019
Fortunately, we have the resources to help. #GoBlue | #BestChanceU pic.twitter.com/2Hjjc1ZMTu
A great time & opportunity for leaders to step up and lead this team. pic.twitter.com/nPhbrM8eCf— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 9, 2019
November 1st... pic.twitter.com/kIRIM8zXaX— Mark Williams (@MarkWi1liams) October 9, 2019
.@SheaPatterson_1 has been named one of the 20 @GoldenArmAward candidates.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 8, 2019
Patterson has nine total touchdowns this season (six passing), having thrown touchdown passes to four different players.
MORE INFO » https://t.co/thzOEiS8FH#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7TMbRXIyik
Mark Williams tells ESPN that he will make his college decision on Nov 1st. His final three schools are Duke, Michigan & UCLA. His last visit will be to Duke the weekend of October 25-27. Williams is no.30 in the ESPN💯 @MarkWi1liams— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) October 9, 2019
Happy Birthday to you, @CharlesWoodson! Tip a bottle of your “Intercept” Cabernet tonight! pic.twitter.com/DMZ9LdcZ2F— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 8, 2019
Four-star TE Theo Johnson made the first of two Oct. visits to #Michigan this past Saturday https://t.co/lF9WVnGOCw— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) October 8, 2019
Would you expect anything else from my BBQ? 😳🤣👍 pic.twitter.com/mOkRtAPXjJ— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 8, 2019
October 9, 2019 – Happy Birthday Jerry Quaerna - https://t.co/k3iQED02kH pic.twitter.com/ZbJNryHoKX— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) October 9, 2019
Scenes from tonight's Mel Pearson @CoachPearsonUM Radio Show from @pretzelbellA2 w/ @AlRandall2— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 9, 2019
Guests included @Mayotte_K & new hockey communications lead Kristy McNeil. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/VMrPEn0FSV
Anywhere.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 8, 2019
Anytime. #GoBlue | @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/DafdxN7Tcf
This January in Los Angeles, bring the family and join Michigan Alumni Travel for a live performance of Frozen - The Musical.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 8, 2019
In addition to premier seating, you’ll get to meet the cast and make this an evening to remember. https://t.co/iRTpSMZF0d
Pommel Horse on the Diag👌#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/9WLsJsYJKZ— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) October 8, 2019
.@umichsoccer's Joel Harrison knew right away that Michigan was a special place -- and that he wanted to grow here.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 8, 2019
Get to know him in our Wolverine 1:1 » https://t.co/RUxf2a7ebj#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gzofd1wcDK
The Wolverine women remain #7 nationally in the newest @USTFCCCA National Coaches' poll— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) October 8, 2019
The Michigan men check in at #18 nationally#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KrKOpgTNZ4
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Iowa Film Review: A Closer Look
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Karsch: From the Sidelines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Patterson Discusses U-M's Offensive Performance so far This Season
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: On Harbaugh's Offense, More
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Theo Johnson Makes the First of two October Michigan Visits
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook