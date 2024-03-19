For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward spring practices. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk about the lockdowns and hitters. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback

DEPTH CHART

WIDE RECEIVER STATUS PLAYER CB1 WILL JOHNSON CB2 DJ WALLER OR JYAIRE HILL NICKEL JA'DEN MCBURROWS CB BACKUP KESHAUN HARRIS CB BACKUP MYLES POLLARD NICKEL BACKUP KODY JONES

WHAT'S THE STORY?

This group starts and ends with Will Johnson. The junior cornerback, widely considered the best in the nation, returns to Ann Arbor. Johnson was lights out in 2023, allowing only 17 receptions on 321 coverage snaps. He turned the ball over with four interceptions, including a pick-six, while allowing 0 touchdowns. Johnson had the lowest QB rating when targeted in the Big Ten, and the second lowest in the country. There are no questions about CB1, but CB2 is once again up for grabs in 2024. Last season, Josh Wallace joined the team in the summer and not only one job but never gave signs of letting go. Wallace hung up with Johnson in many ways and far exceed expectations, also allowing 0 touchdowns and only 21 receptions. Michigan got a look at the future early in the season with DJ Waller and Jyaire Hill. Hill ended up redshirting after Nebraska but looked good in limited action. The former top recruit will have to battle his fellow 2023 commit in Waller. Hill is a track star at 6'2", who can pair his speed and vertical to become a ball hawk with a threat to find the end zone any time he gets the ball. Waller ended up playing in 10 games, a surprise contributor as a freshman. At 6'3" 205lbs is the modern corner with the size and physicality of a safety, but the agility and movement of a corner. Waller is arguably the player many hoped now Ole Miss Rebel Amorion Walker would become. To play corner at Michigan, you need to be able to tackle, and Waller showed he can be the physical compliment to Johnson. Keshaun Harris is a veteran presence returning who got quality snaps early while Johnson recovered from an injury. He was sneaky good in coverage and even better in run defense, he's a valuable depth piece. Myles Pollard is going into his third year and will see more snaps in 2024. Whoever loses between Hill and Waller is CB3, so Pollard will need to impress in spring to take over the CB4 spot from Harris.



X FACTOR