22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #7 WR Cornelius Johnson

#7 WR Cornelius Johnson

As a Recruit

Cornelius Johnson was a 4 star recruit in the 2019 class, but his offer list, highlights, and potential always made him feel underrated. Johnson was the Gatorade player of the Year in Connecticut and an US Army All American. Michigan was a late offer in the process for Johnson, along with the likes of Notre Dame, Penn State, and Alabama. Michigan got Johnson's last official visit just before early signing day and got his commitment when he signed his LOI soon after. I remember being blown away by Johnson's highlights from this game. His size and use of hands jumped out to me. His ability to fight off tacklers and a circus sideline catch. I've been on the Johnson hype train for a long time so I apologize if this becomes a victory lap.

Career at Michigan

Playing behind established players in Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins, Johnson still found the field early as a freshman. The quickest way to field for the Wolverines as a wide receiver is being an excellent blocker, and Johnson was. While he didn't get a lot of targets he did get his first touchdown late in a blowout win against Michigan State. With Collins opting out in 2020, Johnson took on a bigger role for Michigan and finished the season with the team lead for touchdowns. Johnson's breakout would link him forever to Cade McNamara. Down 17-0 to Rutgers, McNamara would take over at quarterback and on his first drive, McNamara would find Johnson deep for a touchdown.

McNamara would connect with Johnson 5 times for 105 yards in the game, Cornelius grabbing 2 of Cade's 4 touchdowns. The pair would lead the Wolverines to a 48-42 OT comeback win. In 2021 the two would continue to be the leading force in the passing game. Johnson would lead the team in receptions and yards and tie for the team lead in touchdowns. In true Michigan fashion, the Wolverine's leading receiver also played special teams, blocking two punts.

2022 Expectations