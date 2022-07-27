22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #7 WR Cornelius Johnson
Each week until the season begins MBR will be counting down the "22 in '22 Wolverines to Watch". These are the twenty-two players with the best chance to make an impact ranked by their potential impact.
THE LIST: #22 DB Will Johnson | #21 OL Zak Zinter | #20 DL Kris Jenkins | #19 DB/WR Mike Sainristil | #18 WR Darrius Clemons | #17 EDGE Jaylen Harrell | #16 WR AJ Henning | #15 DE Taylor Upshaw | #14 TE Erick All | #13 DB Rod Moore | #12 C Olu Oluwatimi | #11 WR Andrel Anthony | #10 LB Junior Colson | #9 WR Ronnie Bell | #8 S RJ Moten | #7 WR Cornelius Johnson
#7 WR Cornelius Johnson
As a Recruit
Cornelius Johnson was a 4 star recruit in the 2019 class, but his offer list, highlights, and potential always made him feel underrated. Johnson was the Gatorade player of the Year in Connecticut and an US Army All American.
Michigan was a late offer in the process for Johnson, along with the likes of Notre Dame, Penn State, and Alabama. Michigan got Johnson's last official visit just before early signing day and got his commitment when he signed his LOI soon after.
I remember being blown away by Johnson's highlights from this game. His size and use of hands jumped out to me. His ability to fight off tacklers and a circus sideline catch. I've been on the Johnson hype train for a long time so I apologize if this becomes a victory lap.
Career at Michigan
Playing behind established players in Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins, Johnson still found the field early as a freshman. The quickest way to field for the Wolverines as a wide receiver is being an excellent blocker, and Johnson was. While he didn't get a lot of targets he did get his first touchdown late in a blowout win against Michigan State.
With Collins opting out in 2020, Johnson took on a bigger role for Michigan and finished the season with the team lead for touchdowns. Johnson's breakout would link him forever to Cade McNamara. Down 17-0 to Rutgers, McNamara would take over at quarterback and on his first drive, McNamara would find Johnson deep for a touchdown.
McNamara would connect with Johnson 5 times for 105 yards in the game, Cornelius grabbing 2 of Cade's 4 touchdowns. The pair would lead the Wolverines to a 48-42 OT comeback win.
In 2021 the two would continue to be the leading force in the passing game. Johnson would lead the team in receptions and yards and tie for the team lead in touchdowns. In true Michigan fashion, the Wolverine's leading receiver also played special teams, blocking two punts.
2022 Expectations
The loaded WR room at Michigan has been discussed at length this offseason, and the man at the front is Johnson. Already WR1, Johnson has filled out his frame and now stands 6'3" 211lbs. On a team filled with speedsters and playmakers, Johnson will be the consistent receiver leaned on every week.
Johnson is not the fastest, but his size, hands, and route running have made a deep threat nonetheless. Michigan is going to spread the wealth between all of its wide receivers, tight ends, and even receiving running backs so that may limit Johnson's ability to rack up stats but his impact will be obvious. He will have competition from Ronnie Bell as the team's leading receiver, but the value of a big-time receiver like Johnson in the Big Ten is impossible to quantify.
Johnson has shown flashes throughout his time in Ann Arbor and I think 2021 was just a preview. It feels like he could put everything together and have a memorable season for Michigan in 2022.
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram