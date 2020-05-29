Film Room: Michigan Safety Commit Rod Moore 'Makes Plays Others Can't'
2021 Clayton (Oh.) Northmont three-star safety Rod Moore committed to the Michigan Wolverines back on May 10, becoming the first (and only, as of now) safety commit in the class for Jim Harbaugh.
We caught up with Rivals.com midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt to break down Moore's game.
More Film Breakdowns
Michigan OL Commit Giovanni El-Hadi Wants To 'Punish' Opponents
Michigan LB Commit Casey Phinney 'A Thumper'
'Super Athlete' Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen Stretches Field
Michigan DL Commit TJ Guy Could Be 'A Mismatch'
Michigan OL Commit Raheem Anderson 'Thinks On Another Level'
The Film
The Breakdown
What makes a good safety is being able to make plays in a multitude of ways. Moore shows on film the ability to do just that, coming up strong in run support and playing pass coverage at a high level.
"He’s a guy that does bring that playmaking ability to the defensive backfield," Helmholdt said. "He has that knack of making plays that other guys just can't make. That usually sets the top guys apart.
"From the speed and athleticism standpoint, all those check out really well. I thought his numbers were really strong last year, in terms of just production. So, he’s got that football player mentality on top of having the skillset."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news