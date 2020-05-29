What makes a good safety is being able to make plays in a multitude of ways. Moore shows on film the ability to do just that, coming up strong in run support and playing pass coverage at a high level.

"He’s a guy that does bring that playmaking ability to the defensive backfield," Helmholdt said. "He has that knack of making plays that other guys just can't make. That usually sets the top guys apart.

"From the speed and athleticism standpoint, all those check out really well. I thought his numbers were really strong last year, in terms of just production. So, he’s got that football player mentality on top of having the skillset."