Early signing day is here. Several Michigan commits and targets have signed their national letters of intent, but as always, there still could be some surprise twists and turns. Make sure to come join the live discussion and get up-to-the-minute updates by clicking here. Below is the complete timeline of the players who have signed with Michigan, followed by EJ Holland's breakdown of each athlete:

1:13 PM — Honolulu St. Louis three-star receiver Roman Wilson

"The Fastest Man in Hawaii brings plenty of speed on the outside. While he's not a polished route runner, Wilson can take the top off a defense and stretch the field. "He will be an excellent vertical threat for the Wolverines and brings a different element than guys like Dennis and Henning that are more of the speed in space candidates. Wilson is pretty underrated. I would vouch for him to be a four-star recruit."

10:51 AM — Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep three-star outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell

"Michigan did a great job of taking advantage of a golden opportunity and landing Harrell late. The three-star prospect has one of the more impressive offer lists in the class, and the talent is certainly there for him to make an impact in the Josh Uche role. "While he still needs technical work, Harrell is an athletic pass rusher that can be a terror off the edge in the near future. He's already a healthy 235, so he won't need to add as much weight as Uche did."

10:33 AM — Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star receiver A.J. Henning

"Henning is the best player in Michigan's 2020 class, in my opinion. You want speed in space? Henning is your guy. He did it all for Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East and was named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year. "When I saw Henning live this fall, he racked up more than 100 yards receiving and scored multiple touchdowns. This guy is lightning quick and extremely versatile. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis will have a lot of fun with this new toy. Expect Henning to be an immediate impact player."

10:20 AM — San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi

"Persi just got a bump to four-star status. And in my opinion, he's definitely a Top 250 candidate. Persi is a true left tackle with unlimited upside. He has tremendous length and a frame to add plenty of weight. "After a redshirt year, watch out. Everything about Persi is mean, which is exactly what you want in an offensive lineman. I saw him live earlier this fall and was really impressed with his skillset. Again, I love Persi's potential."

10:03 AM — West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star linebacker Cornell Wheeler

"Wheeler is one of the hardest hitters I've ever evaluated. When he smacks you, you feel it. Wheeler doesn't necessarily get the attention he deserves, but Rivals has high ranked higher than most. "A lot of that has to do with Wheeler being a natural inside backer. His height isn't concerning to me since he'll likely play inside. He fills gaps quickly, loves to hit and was a tackling machine as a senior. I saw him live twice, and he impressed both times."

9:31 AM — Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings

"I'm a huge fan of Mullings and feel like he's very deserving of his Top 100 ranking. The four-star prospect was terrific as a senior. He is extremely athletic and was a playmaker on both sides of the ball. "In fact, Mullings had several DI offers at running back. Michigan recruiting Mullings at Mike, but I also feel like he has the potential to play linebacker. He's arguably the best defensive athlete in this class. I think you throw him out there and let him be in attack mode at all times."

9:20 AM — Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry

"I saw Atteberry earlier this fall and came away impressed with his potential. The three-star prospect is still raw from a technical standpoint and will need to work on his hand placement as well as his ability to finish off blocks. "However, he plays with a true mean streak and loves to get nasty. Atteberry is the loudest player on the field, and he wants you to know that he's a bully in the trenches. With proper development, Attebery will be a stud at guard."

8:38 AM — Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus four-star outside linebacker William Mohan

"Michigan recruited Mohan for the 'Viper' position, but I also feel like he can be a straight up edge rusher. He's raw but very athletic and brings plenty of speed. "He'll likely need a redshirt year to develop and add weight, but there is a lot to like about Mohan. I feel like he's a kid we don't talk about very much but will turn into a really good player for the Wolverines."

8:27 AM — Belleville (Mich.) High four-star cornerback Andre Seldon

"I had an opportunity to see Seldon live earlier this fall. While he had a good game, he mostly played safety. Seldon is listed as a corner, but I feel like he's a straight nickel. He has talent and plays with a chip on his shoulder, but his size is a major concern for me. "I don't think he'll be a true corner at the next level and feel like his Top 250 ranking is extremely high. Seldon will have a role and play it well, but I have question marks."

8:22 AM — Williamstown (N.J.) High three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis

"There are plenty of concerns regarding the defensive tackle position. While Lewis is listed as an end, he is a big-bodied, athletic defensive lineman that will likely slide inside at the next level. I love his potential and upside and feel like he's the biggest steal in the class. "While he's only a three-star prospect, Lewis played above his ranking as a senior, and there is no doubt in my mind that he will develop into a special player in the trenches when it's all said and done."

8:16 AM — West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige

"Paige is a prospect I picked out during a 7v7 tournament back in the spring. I wasn't on the Michigan beat yet and had no clue who he was, but I loved his game. After seeing him twice in pads this fall, I still feel the same way. A four-star recruit, Paige has great length, instincts and is a ball hawk on the back end. "I love him as a true safety and feel like he should be a Top 250 prospect. There are question marks about his physicality, but I don't get them. He played in the box quite a bit this season and wasn't afraid to smack opposing ball carriers."

8:13 AM — Baltimore St. Frances three-star linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green

"A three-star prospect, Hill-Green will benefit from enrolling early at Michigan. After seeing him live this fall, I still think he has a way to go from a development perspective. He needs to add some more weight and improve his overall technique. "Hill-Green will likely be an inside linebacker at the next level. He has some athletic potential but as mentioned, he will need to be coached up. He is a bit of a project."

8:08 AM — Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star defensive end Kris Jenkins

"I saw Jenkins live against the top high school team in the country in Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco earlier this season. While he had an up and down game and is only a three-star prospect, I think it's important to keep in mind what Jenkins will become. "This is definitely a guy you redshirt and allot a couple of years for development. He has an athletic frame that can carry plenty of weight. I expect him to get up to 280 and eventually slide inside to defensive tackle."

8:01 AM — Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant

"Morant may be a four-star prospect, but I feel like he's a no brainer national Top 250 prospect. Some have referenced him as a tweener, but I see it more as versatility. I like Morant as a true safety, but he also has the potential to play corner and nickel. This is a guy you can move around in the secondary and even bring into the box thanks to his physicality. "Morant is very athletic and more of the more physically impressive prospects in the class. Morant did suffer a serious leg injury this season, which is a concern. I would expect him to redshirt as a freshman. When healthy, he should be a difference maker on the back end."

7:55 AM — Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. Johns three-star wide receiver Eamonn Dennis

"Dennis might not get the attention of fellow wide receiver commit AJ Henning, but he brings a similar skillset and will be a big part of Michigan's speed in space initiative. A three-star prospect, Dennis is a versatile athlete that has experience playing running back, wide receiver and cornerback. "Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown actually talked to him about playing corner, but he best projects on the offensive side of the ball. Dennis has plenty of speed and brings a lot of wiggle in open space. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis will have a lot of fun using Dennis down the line. Expect him to be involved as a returner as well."

7:50 AM — Baltimore St. Frances four-star running back Blake Corum

"The highest ranked recruit in Michigan's 2020 class, Corum is an explosive, change of pace back that should get on the field right away. I saw Corum live against a Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defense loaded with FBS recruits, and he was a huge bright spot for his team. "Corum has great vision, can run through defenders and has pretty good breakaway speed. He is also a plus pass catcher out of the backfield. I've made this comparison before, but I really feel like Corum is a carbon copy of Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. He will be a welcomed addition to Michigan's offense."

7:46 AM — Delran (N.J.) High three-star athlete R.J. Moten

"Moten is one of the prospects I'm least familiar with in this class, so I'm excited to see him live at the All-American Bowl in a few weeks. Moten is an intriguing athlete that can move around in the secondary or even move over to the offensive side of the ball. "He actually started at running back for his high school team and showed some explosiveness as a ball carrier. A three-star prospect, Moten is a little raw but is a high upside player."

7:43 AM — Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter

"Michigan is getting an animal in the trenches. Zinter is one of my personal Top 5 commitments in this class. I've loved him since the spring when I was back on the Notre Dame beat and thought he was the most talented offensive lineman on the board. "A four-star prospect, Zinter is a true road grader. When I saw him live this fall, he served up several pancakes and finished blocks with authority. He is listed as a tackle, but I feel like he will ultimately slide inside to guard. Look for him to make an early impact at Michigan."

7:38 AM — Baltimore St. Frances four-star linebacker Osman Savage

"I had an opportunity to see Savage live earlier this fall against one of the most high powered high school offenses in the country in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Savage impressed as he played multiple linebacker spots. He might be smaller than his listed height and weight, but he's always in attack mode and should excel under Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown. "I like Savage as an outside linebacker that can move around. He's an underrated athlete. In the Mater Dei game, Savage lined up at running back and scored twice. A Rivals250 prospect, Savage is one of the better recruits in the class."

7:35 AM — Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock three-star tight end Matt Hibner

"This kid is going to surprise a lot of people. One of Michigan's lowest rated commits, Hibner is a big, athletic tight end with so much upside. The dude put up numbers as a senior and really grew into his frame. Hibner is a great in-line blocker and a true receiving threat. "He is a complete tight end and is in desperate need of a reevaluation. Hibner also brings versatility in the sense that he can also play defensive end at a high level. He registered more than 15 tackles per game during his team's playoff run. I absolutely love Hibner and fully believe he should be a four-star."

7:26 AM — Port Huron (Mich.) Northern four-star defensive end Braiden McGregor