Today we move on to the linebackers, which returns two of the three starters from last year.

Michigan's spring football practice begins tomorrow, March 23, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering next season.

Linebacker should be another position of strength in 2018 after break out seasons from both Bush and Hudson. Both are extremely talented pass rushers and strong run defenders.

Hudson is locked in to start at viper, while Bush is the clear favorite to start at one of the two linebacker spots. He is being pushed in practice by both Singleton and Uche, who people close to the situation say are the most athletic players on the entire defense. Uche has reportedly gained 20 pounds, which added to his official listing (above) would put him at 6-3, 246-pounds. That's a great size.

Singleton and Uche are the leaders to seize Mike McCray's old spot, but Ross, Anthony and Furbush will be in the mix.

Ross had a strong freshman year on special teams and will see time.

Furbush will likely play a similar role as he did a year ago, as the fourth linebacker in 3-4 sets. He's a solid veteran, with a good head on his shoulders.

Don't count out Gil, who started in place of McCray against Florida last year.

Glasgow is back to viper instead of safety and will backup Hudson.

The wildcard here is whether or not sophomore fullback Ben Mason gets any time back at linebacker, which was his original position before switching last year. He's a bull and can provide some physicality to the linebackers.

McGrone will either redshirt this season or play on special teams. Mbem-Bosse will serve as depth.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Michigan has a steady rotation of bodies at linebacker this fall. Singleton, Uche and Ross especially are too talented to keep on the sidelines.

Linebacker, defensive end and cornerback are the Wolverines' three strongest positions.