Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan's spring football practice begins tomorrow, March 23, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering next season.
Today we move on to the linebackers, which returns two of the three starters from last year.
Returning Players
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|2017 Stats (Tackles-TFL-Sacks-Interceptions)
|
Devin Bush
|
Junior
|
5-11
|
222
|
102-9.5-5-1
|
Khaleke Hudson
|
Junior
|
6-0
|
205
|
83-18.5-8-2
|
Noah Furbush
|
Fifth-year Senior
|
6-5
|
240
|
30-2.5-1-1
|
Devin Gil
|
Junior
|
6-2
|
220
|
5-0-0-0
|
Josh Ross
|
Sophomore
|
6-2
|
229
|
4-0-0-0
|
Josh Uche
|
Junior
|
6-3
|
226
|
3-1-1-0
|
Jordan Glasgow
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6-1
|
210
|
11-0-0-0
|
Jordan Anthony
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-0
|
236
|
N/A
|
Drew Singleton
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-2
|
219
|
N/A
|
Elysee Mbem-Bosse
|
Junior
|
6-3
|
232
|
0-0-0-0
Newcomers
Observations
Linebacker should be another position of strength in 2018 after break out seasons from both Bush and Hudson. Both are extremely talented pass rushers and strong run defenders.
Hudson is locked in to start at viper, while Bush is the clear favorite to start at one of the two linebacker spots. He is being pushed in practice by both Singleton and Uche, who people close to the situation say are the most athletic players on the entire defense. Uche has reportedly gained 20 pounds, which added to his official listing (above) would put him at 6-3, 246-pounds. That's a great size.
Singleton and Uche are the leaders to seize Mike McCray's old spot, but Ross, Anthony and Furbush will be in the mix.
Ross had a strong freshman year on special teams and will see time.
Furbush will likely play a similar role as he did a year ago, as the fourth linebacker in 3-4 sets. He's a solid veteran, with a good head on his shoulders.
Don't count out Gil, who started in place of McCray against Florida last year.
Glasgow is back to viper instead of safety and will backup Hudson.
The wildcard here is whether or not sophomore fullback Ben Mason gets any time back at linebacker, which was his original position before switching last year. He's a bull and can provide some physicality to the linebackers.
McGrone will either redshirt this season or play on special teams. Mbem-Bosse will serve as depth.
It wouldn't be a surprise if Michigan has a steady rotation of bodies at linebacker this fall. Singleton, Uche and Ross especially are too talented to keep on the sidelines.
Linebacker, defensive end and cornerback are the Wolverines' three strongest positions.
Projected Depth Chart
Viper
1. Khaleke Hudson — starter
2. Jordan Glasgow
Linebacker
1. Devin Bush — starter
2. Drew Singleton — starter
3. Josh Uche
4. Noah Furbush
5. Josh Ross
6. Devin Gil
Position Battle To Watch
That starting spot behind Devin Bush is going to be an absolute fist fight. There's so much NFL talent loaded up at linebacker that Michigan probably can't go wrong. All eight players listed on the depth chart above will see the field. It's just a question of who among two through six separates themselves first as the lead dog. You honestly could scramble Singleton, Uche, Furbush, Ross and Gil in any order and it wouldn't be a surprise. Based on what we've heard, Singleton and Uche are in good positions, but spring practice should provide a lot of clarity.
More Spring Previews From The Wolverine
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook