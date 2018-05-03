If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters .

Spring ball is over, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering the summer. Today we continue our series and move on to linebacker, where Michigan is loaded with depth.

• Junior Devin Bush Jr.: Back after leading the team in tackles a year ago, Bush Jr. is in line for another outstanding season. He should lead the team in tackles again and has been working on polishing his game, especially in pass coverage. Every single linebacker on the team could be a starter, so being the best of the bunch is quite the compliment.

• Junior Khaleke Hudson: Hudson isn't far behind Bush at all. He'll be back at viper this fall, where he ended the season on an absolute tear. He had 18.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks — and he could top those numbers this year. He's bulked up even more as well without losing speed.

• Junior Josh Uche: He's been working mostly at SAM, which is typically the fourth linebacker in Michigan's 3-4 defense. He won't be on the field all the time, but he's a ferocious pass rusher and is focused on becoming a three-down guy.

• Fifth-year senior Noah Furbush: The future aerospace engineer also plays SAM and will hold a similar role to last season. He'll rotate in and probably finish close to the 30 tackles he had in 2017. He can also play special teams.

• Sophomore Josh Ross: Among the linebackers, Ross has had the best spring. He has been competing hard for the inside linebacker spot that opens with the departure of Mike McCray and seems to be the leader for the starting job. He's a dynamic athlete and should make Michigan's linebackers the fastest in the Big Ten.

• Redshirt sophomore Devin Gil: Gil has been the No. 2 guy in the race for McCray's spot. He has the ability and will certainly rotate in during the season, but is a step behind Ross at the moment. Don't count him out.

• Redshirt junior Jordan Glasgow: After playing some safety last season, Glasgow is now full-time at viper. He's backing up Hudson and is a more than serviceable backup. He's also one of Michigan's best on special teams, do expect him to continue to see time there as well.

• Redshirt freshman Drew Singleton: Singleton will be a starter at Michigan at some point in his career, it just may have to wait until next year. He's had a great spring, and has asserted himself into the rotation at WILL with Gil and Ross and can also play behind Bush.

• Redshirt freshman Jordan Anthony: Like Singleton, Anthony has enjoyed a good spring. He'll see time on special teams at minimum and will likely be in the linebacker rotation as well behind Bush. There's a shot he plays a little fullback if needed as well.