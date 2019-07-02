News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-02 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Numbers: Michigan's Best Week-Long Recruiting Stretches

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Drew Hallett • TheWolverine
@DrewCHallett
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Daisrhg1xexmtobmioxb

As the long days of June bleed into July, this is generally the time of year when Michigan fans longingly count the days until the football season-opener. However, recently, Michigan fans have been too preoccupied trying to count all of the 2020 recruits pledging to the Wolverines.

Since Michigan hosted a plethora of prospects on Jun. 21-23, U-M has received nine verbals for 2020. They were from four-star linebacker William Mohan (commitment article), three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis (commitment article), three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry (commitment article), four-star safety Jordan Morant (commitment article), three-star receiver Eamonn Dennis (commitment article), four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi (commitment article), four-star running back A.J. Henning (commitment article), four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings (commitment article) and four-star running back Blake Corum (commitment article).

If you’re counting, that's six four-star recruits and three three-star recruits for Michigan, and they all swiftly committed to the Wolverines during a five-day span from Jun. 23 through Jun. 27.

Not only was it a whirlwind of a week when college football news typically moves as slow as a snail, it may have been the most productive recruiting week for the Wolverines in the last 15 years.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}