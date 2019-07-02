As the long days of June bleed into July, this is generally the time of year when Michigan fans longingly count the days until the football season-opener. However, recently, Michigan fans have been too preoccupied trying to count all of the 2020 recruits pledging to the Wolverines.

Since Michigan hosted a plethora of prospects on Jun. 21-23, U-M has received nine verbals for 2020. They were from four-star linebacker William Mohan (commitment article), three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis (commitment article), three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry (commitment article), four-star safety Jordan Morant (commitment article), three-star receiver Eamonn Dennis (commitment article), four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi (commitment article), four-star running back A.J. Henning (commitment article), four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings (commitment article) and four-star running back Blake Corum (commitment article).

If you’re counting, that's six four-star recruits and three three-star recruits for Michigan, and they all swiftly committed to the Wolverines during a five-day span from Jun. 23 through Jun. 27.

Not only was it a whirlwind of a week when college football news typically moves as slow as a snail, it may have been the most productive recruiting week for the Wolverines in the last 15 years.