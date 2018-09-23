The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 23
Tweets of the day
Won’t catch him. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ivdmXrgGZX— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2018
The defense was on another level today. 💯#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/q0q4NGkGmn— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 22, 2018
Coach Harbaugh on what went into the decision to give Ben Mason more carries today: "Inertia"— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 22, 2018
Here are your @benchmason42 highlights from today's three-touchdown performance. #GoBlue 💪 pic.twitter.com/qsgYZBXuTh
You're a national treasure, @Chase_Winovich. ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/6FiR6TOtFY— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 22, 2018
Behind-the-scenes with Michigan Football vs. Nebraska.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2018
VISUAL RECAP » https://t.co/3jdSLH9gWr#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hHPGtpysza
4️⃣2️⃣#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/B0k9ww7d8Y— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2018
2017 #AllAmerican Bowl 🇺🇸 alum @dcaf20 drop a 💧 dime.— All-American Bowl (@19AllAmerican) September 22, 2018
pic.twitter.com/gzAsGUwr6u
Did we get “out-hit” though? https://t.co/x7xOONA0sw— Grant Newsome (@grant_newsome) September 22, 2018
Great job Jordan and thanks to all who have endowed athletic scholarships at Michigan— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) September 22, 2018
Go Blue !! https://t.co/Vh5SZIDSp8
It's all fun and games until...#MichiganFootball #GoBlue3 #RahGary pic.twitter.com/vmd66ftEuq— Rashan Gary ™ (@RashanAGary) September 22, 2018
Some reading to get you through kickoff:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 22, 2018
SHEA to DPJ CHEMISTRY » https://t.co/6mYN7gqgaj
RUIZ PLAYING FOR DAD » https://t.co/QON6ZvohnM
CHRIS EVANS HELPING YOUNGSTERS » https://t.co/mq2meqAyJU #GoBlue | #WearMaize pic.twitter.com/4g8amSME3V
Great Team Win Today! #ThankYouFans #MaizeOut #GoBlue #〽️otivate pic.twitter.com/qWDpcJkG7g— Alfonso Smith † (@FonzoRB29) September 23, 2018
Just Like This! (Photos via @DavidTurnley) #GoBlue | #WearMaize pic.twitter.com/oXOMOSExTV— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 22, 2018
Great team win! Who’s drinking the Kool-Aid? Anybody? @DougSkene? pic.twitter.com/orc4fMDGZ5— Adam (@MaizeBlue4Life) September 22, 2018
Whoa ... anyone need some laundry done? 😳 @CampSanderson 💪#GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/jwySmfNTQf— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 22, 2018
let’s keep it rollin pic.twitter.com/YknIPJXaOt— tR. (@_TyRogers_) September 22, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Grading Michigan Football in a 56-10 win Over Nebraska
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football 56, Nebraska 10: Notes, Quotes and Observations
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Run Game, Passing Attack Clicking on all Cylinders in win
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Video: Harbaugh, Players Post-Nebraska
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: Both Units Make Crucial Plays in win
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Michigan Football 56, Nebraska 10
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Photo Feature: U-M Smacks Nebraska, 56-10
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: U-M Warms to Frost Melting
---
