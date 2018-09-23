Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 23

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan faces Northwestern next Saturday at 4:30.
AP Images
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Once we scored our first touchdown [after the pick], it seemed like they didn’t want to be out there. There’s an energy when you look across from you, whether it’s play calling or how they move about, and I didn’t feel like they wanted it as bad as we did. And we wanted it bad, so I don’t blame them. We feed off it when we smell blood."
— Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich after the game.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Grading Michigan Football in a 56-10 win Over Nebraska

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football 56, Nebraska 10: Notes, Quotes and Observations

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Run Game, Passing Attack Clicking on all Cylinders in win

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Video: Harbaugh, Players Post-Nebraska

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: Both Units Make Crucial Plays in win

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Michigan Football 56, Nebraska 10

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Photo Feature: U-M Smacks Nebraska, 56-10

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: U-M Warms to Frost Melting

