The Sunday Paper: Michigan athletics enjoys dominant week

The Sunday Paper is a weekly feature that serves as a one-stop recap of the previous week in Michigan athletics and previews the upcoming week. Michigan's spring athletic programs experienced their most universally successful week, closing strong on Easter Sunday with multiple victories for various programs. Nearly every team swept or won their series, while gymnastics had the week's best story with two NCAA Championships for one team member. Even Jim Harbaugh poked his head out this week. Let's recap it.



Juda wins two NCAA titles, Michigan finishes 3rd

The NCAA Championships took place in Norman this weekend. Michigan's men's gymnastics team placed third out of six teams at the event, led by Junior Matt Juda, who took home two NCAA Championships in the all-around and vault competitions. Juda's victory in the all-around competition is the first for a Wolverine since Sam Mikulak (2014), while his vault title is the first since Anthony McCallum (2019). Michigan had four third-place finishers: Juda, Jacob Moore (floor), Javier Alfonso (still rings), and Evgeny Siminiuc (parallel bars). Adam Wooten (high bar) and David Wolma (vault) earned All-American honors. Stanford comfortably finished first, outscoring second-place Oklahoma by nearly 10 points.

Baseball sweeps Michigan State

The baseball team is experiencing a much-needed resurgence after a slow start to the 2022 season. A mid-week road trip to South Bend to take on No. 10 Notre Dame nearly derailed the Wolverines' hot streak in a 14-5 loss. However, after sweeping Michigan State on the road, the Wolverines are winners of six out of their last seven games and swept back-to-back weekend series. This weekend, Michigan dominated the Spartans in East Lansing, winning 18-6, 8-2, and 6-3. FULL GAME STORY: Michigan cruises past Michigan State, sweeps series In Game 1, the Wolverines smashed four home runs in the first three innings, finishing with six total. Clark Elliott, who's the Big Ten's top MLB Draft prospect according to D1Baseball.com, hit three home runs in the game. Four Wolverines went yard, including Tito Flores, who leads the team with 10. Michigan didn't deliver any long balls in its 8-2 win in Game 2, but it got dominant pitching from junior RHP Cameron Weston, who went seven innings strong, allowing two runs on two hits and earning the win. The Wolverines stayed hot early in the finale, jumping out to a 6-0 lead after Joe Stewart, a graduate transfer from Michigan State, hit a 3-run bomb against his former team. Stewart led the Spartans in extra base hits in 2021 and won the team's Most Improved Player. Michigan State fought back but didn't score until the 6th, giving Michigan a 6-3 victory and a series sweep.

