The Sunday Paper: Michigan athletics enjoys dominant week
The Sunday Paper is a weekly feature that serves as a one-stop recap of the previous week in Michigan athletics and previews the upcoming week.
Michigan's spring athletic programs experienced their most universally successful week, closing strong on Easter Sunday with multiple victories for various programs.
Nearly every team swept or won their series, while gymnastics had the week's best story with two NCAA Championships for one team member.
Even Jim Harbaugh poked his head out this week.
Let's recap it.
Juda wins two NCAA titles, Michigan finishes 3rd
The NCAA Championships took place in Norman this weekend.
Michigan's men's gymnastics team placed third out of six teams at the event, led by Junior Matt Juda, who took home two NCAA Championships in the all-around and vault competitions.
Juda's victory in the all-around competition is the first for a Wolverine since Sam Mikulak (2014), while his vault title is the first since Anthony McCallum (2019).
Michigan had four third-place finishers: Juda, Jacob Moore (floor), Javier Alfonso (still rings), and Evgeny Siminiuc (parallel bars). Adam Wooten (high bar) and David Wolma (vault) earned All-American honors.
Stanford comfortably finished first, outscoring second-place Oklahoma by nearly 10 points.
Baseball sweeps Michigan State
The baseball team is experiencing a much-needed resurgence after a slow start to the 2022 season.
A mid-week road trip to South Bend to take on No. 10 Notre Dame nearly derailed the Wolverines' hot streak in a 14-5 loss.
However, after sweeping Michigan State on the road, the Wolverines are winners of six out of their last seven games and swept back-to-back weekend series.
This weekend, Michigan dominated the Spartans in East Lansing, winning 18-6, 8-2, and 6-3.
FULL GAME STORY: Michigan cruises past Michigan State, sweeps series
In Game 1, the Wolverines smashed four home runs in the first three innings, finishing with six total. Clark Elliott, who's the Big Ten's top MLB Draft prospect according to D1Baseball.com, hit three home runs in the game. Four Wolverines went yard, including Tito Flores, who leads the team with 10.
Michigan didn't deliver any long balls in its 8-2 win in Game 2, but it got dominant pitching from junior RHP Cameron Weston, who went seven innings strong, allowing two runs on two hits and earning the win.
The Wolverines stayed hot early in the finale, jumping out to a 6-0 lead after Joe Stewart, a graduate transfer from Michigan State, hit a 3-run bomb against his former team. Stewart led the Spartans in extra base hits in 2021 and won the team's Most Improved Player.
Michigan State fought back but didn't score until the 6th, giving Michigan a 6-3 victory and a series sweep.
Jim Harbaugh opens up on Michigan's roster following spring
This week, Michigan football's head coach, Jim Harbaugh, appeared on Jon Jansen's In The Trenches podcast.
In the interview, Harbaugh delivered a plethora of tidbits and nuggets on the roster, including J.J. McCarthy's health, the offensive line's rotation, and plenty more.
Here's every story by TMBR about what the head coach said:
- What we learned from Harbaugh's ITT appearance
- Handful of players standing out to Harbaugh on defensive line
- Jim Harbaugh gives offensive line high marks, has starting group in mind
- Harbaugh echoes A.J. Henning on "Deebo Samuel type role"
In other football news, rising junior safety Jordan Morant entered the transfer portal.
Recruiting
As always, TMBR's Zach Libby is all over it in the recruiting world.
Here's this week's recruiting roundup:
- Intel on six Texas recruits linked to Michigan from Rivals Camp Series Dallas
- Experts weigh in on Michigan's recruiting efforts in Texas
- Matt Weiss is checking out an in-state QB's workout
- No. 2 ranked punter talks Michigan visit
- Three-star New Orleans OT planning official visit to Michigan
In other news...
Softball: The softball team took a series at Maryland, 2-1, winning the rubber match on Sunday, 9-2. The Wolverines are 6-6 in conference play, sitting at eighth overall. Michigan beat Central Michigan, 5-1, on Wednesday. They have a 26-13 overall record with a Tuesday night game at Michigan State (11th in the Big Ten) and a weekend series at home against Ohio State (7th). A sweep, or series win, over the Buckeyes, would vault them to at least seventh with a chance to jump as high as fourth with a perfect, or close to it, week.
Men's Tennis: The men's tennis team swept Penn State, 7-0, and sit at 7-1 in the Big Ten and 17-3 overall. The team is in second place in the Big Ten, behind their only conference loss, Ohio State. Next week, their regular season ends against Michigan State, who is 1-6 overall and 11th in the conference.
Women's Tennis: The women's tennis team is experiencing plenty of success, too, winning their fourth straight match, beating Iowa 4-0. The team is 8-1 in the conference, 14-5 overall, and second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, who is 8-0 in-conference.
Women's Gymnastics: With a chance to return to the National Championship for the second consecutive season, the gymnastics team fell short, finishing last at the NCAA semifinals. TMBR's Brock Heilig has the full story here.
Women's lacrosse: In its final road game, Michigan's No. 19-ranked women's lacrosse team won a nailbiter, beating unranked Penn State 8-7 in overtime. On Saturday, the team closes the book on the regular season at home against No. 8 Maryland, who's undefeated in the Big Ten. Interestingly, Michigan is 7-1 on the road but 1-4 at home. At 10-5 overall and 2-3 in-conference, the Wolverines sit at fifth out of seven in the conference.
Men's lacrosse: While the women won a nail-biter, the men lost one to No. 7 Rutgers and fell to 0-4 in the Big Ten. Trailing 11-6 after three quarters, the Wolverines nearly came back but inevitably failed, losing 13-12. Overall, the team is 7-6 and ranked No. 46 in the NCAA polls.
Golf: After taking 12th at the Mossy Oak Collegiate, Michigan's golf team had a team member win the Big Ten's Golfer of the Week. Freshman Hunter Thomson earned the honor after shooting five-under-par in a 54-hole total. The 211 score was good enough to finish seventh at the event, his third top-ten finish of the season. Thomson is the first freshman at Michigan to receive the honor since Charlie Pilon (2014).
