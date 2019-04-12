Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-12 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 12

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas should start this season for the Wolverines.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"We lost that game [at OSU] last year and had a decision to make once that scoreboard hit zero — our mouths were bloody and the people still here stood up and said we’re not going to stay down."
— Chris Partridge

Headlines 

• Austin Fox, News & Views: Breaking Down Partridge's Comments On Mattison & Washington

• Andrew Hussey, Cornerback Ambry Thomas Blazing His Path To A Starting Role

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Jordan Turner Talks U-M Visit, Position, More

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Notebook: Jon Runyan On The Tight Ends and Defensive Line

• Austin Fox, Four Wolverines Who Have Stepped Up In The Wake Of Injuries This Spring

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Yanni Karlaftis A Priority For U-M In 2021

Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Chris Partridge: Coaches leaving for Ohio State isn't OK

---

{{ article.author_name }}