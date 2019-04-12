The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 12
Tweets of the Day:
Look who joined us for the first pitch today 👀#GoBlue | #MotorOn pic.twitter.com/QGnTgjAUT3— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 11, 2019
Senior @tis_a_MIRAcle has been added to the 2019 @Tewaaraton Watch List!— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) April 11, 2019
Shane is the all-time career wins leader and holds the single season save record at Michigan!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/TKSRQt7xlF
#OTD in 2014 @UMichGym captured back-to-back NCAA titles.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 11, 2019
With the win, head coach Kurt Golder won his fourth NCAA title, tied for third-most by a U-M coach. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/U5gzTtZi9x
TOP 5: @VirginiaSports climb into the top 5 with an incredible MBB title run, @UMichAthletics and @GoPSUsports trade places, @UWBadgers cling on to 3rd and @GoStanford remains in front of the @NCAA— Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup (@LDirectorsCup) April 11, 2019
RELEASE: https://t.co/CsczPqfrWz pic.twitter.com/assiVm0OpL
Don't forget to look for all of your 𝓶𝓪𝓲𝔃𝓮 clothing, because we are going to Maize Out U-M Lacrosse Stadium this Saturday against Rutgers!#GoBlue x #WearMaize pic.twitter.com/t2jNjl5mSY— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) April 11, 2019
Angelo Smith threw 3.0 scoreless innings Wednesday, striking out four batters #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/VUP2st68Z6— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 11, 2019
We finished with a National Qualifying Score of 394.595, good for 6th in the nation. That is our regional score (197.275) plus our Team RQS (197.320). #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CyPxOh8292— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 11, 2019
Lauren Farley really got our team going in the right direction at the NCAA Regional Final, capping off bars with this 9.875 routine. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2Xk7lCh5gv— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 11, 2019
Headlines
• Austin Fox, News & Views: Breaking Down Partridge's Comments On Mattison & Washington
• Andrew Hussey, Cornerback Ambry Thomas Blazing His Path To A Starting Role
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Jordan Turner Talks U-M Visit, Position, More
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Notebook: Jon Runyan On The Tight Ends and Defensive Line
• Austin Fox, Four Wolverines Who Have Stepped Up In The Wake Of Injuries This Spring
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Yanni Karlaftis A Priority For U-M In 2021
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Chris Partridge: Coaches leaving for Ohio State isn't OK
---
