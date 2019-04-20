The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 20
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
😀 or 😁 or 😃 or 😆? #GoBlue x #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/GVLJBN07KK— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 19, 2019
A certain bunny decided to stop by the facility today! #GoBlue 〽️🐰 pic.twitter.com/vKzfRQWOXk— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 19, 2019
The team got its work done this morning at 6 am , the weight room is quiet on good Friday afternoon. The Best training facility in the country. Enjoy the weekend Wolverines, Go Blue pic.twitter.com/RyG0mxTaDt— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) April 19, 2019
𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝!— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) April 19, 2019
With a team score of 408.389, we 𝙒𝙄𝙉 session I to advance to tomorrow night's finals along with Nebraska and Stanford.
The three additional teams will be determined in tonight's session II competition.#GoBlue〽 | #NCAAMGym
✔️Advanced.#GoBlue〽️ | #NCAAMGym pic.twitter.com/a4EtiTXaQL— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) April 19, 2019
Gritty One! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0nKf3CPQZu— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 20, 2019
🚨🚨SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨🚨— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 19, 2019
Due to weather conditions, today's baseball game vs. Northwestern is PPD. The game will be made up as part of a Sunday DH starting at noon.
The teams now begin their 3-game series on Saturday w/ their regularly-scheduled 2 pm start. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YL817KOTkB
Check out our updated list of weekend baseball promotions at the Wilpon Complex, including Sunday's egg hunt, which now takes place between games of our doubleheader. https://t.co/Ihtc7cIYdA #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hPXmV0KnqD— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 19, 2019
Despite being just a freshman, Lexi Blair has been making a huge impact for @umichsoftball so far this season.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ot8bWiw3iM— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 19, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown On Gattis' Offense- ‘Don't Go Zone’
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football: Josh Gattis Pleased With The Progress Of The New Offense
• Austin Fox, News & Views: Josh Gattis Makes It Clear This Is His Offense To Run
• Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox, Inside The Fort: Grad Transfers, Hoops, Chris Evans, Recruiting & More
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Naquan Brown Talks U-M Offer, Relationships
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: No Bad Flashbacks At The Big House
• Andrew Hussey, Rashan Gary Talks NFL Draft, Sitting Out Bowl Game With Rich Eisen
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball News & Views-Beilein Facing Another Wolverines Rebuild?
• Austin Fox, Elite Clarkston OT Rocco Spindler Blown Away By Harbaugh, U-M's Facilities
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Monkell Goodwine Reflects Back On U-M Offer
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Alex VanSumeren Discusses U-M Offer, Visit
• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: UM's Don Brown on transfer portal: 'Not sure it's good for anybody'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook