The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 20

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Josh Gattis looks to speed up Michigan's offense this year.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"He’s been amazing to me in the support he’s given our offense. He hasn’t been involved at all and hasn’t stepped in. That’s one of the greatest attributes of a great head coach — they’re willingness to change."
— Josh Gattis on Jim Harbaugh

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown On Gattis' Offense- ‘Don't Go Zone’

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football: Josh Gattis Pleased With The Progress Of The New Offense

• Austin Fox, News & Views: Josh Gattis Makes It Clear This Is His Offense To Run

• Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox, Inside The Fort: Grad Transfers, Hoops, Chris Evans, Recruiting & More

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Naquan Brown Talks U-M Offer, Relationships

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: No Bad Flashbacks At The Big House

• Andrew Hussey, Rashan Gary Talks NFL Draft, Sitting Out Bowl Game With Rich Eisen

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball News & Views-Beilein Facing Another Wolverines Rebuild?

• Austin Fox, Elite Clarkston OT Rocco Spindler Blown Away By Harbaugh, U-M's Facilities

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Monkell Goodwine Reflects Back On U-M Offer

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Alex VanSumeren Discusses U-M Offer, Visit

• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: UM's Don Brown on transfer portal: 'Not sure it's good for anybody'

---

{{ article.author_name }}