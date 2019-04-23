Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-23 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 23

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
O8izukldoznuutn3lqas
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis could be selected in the NBA Draft.
AP

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"You thought he would be top five, top 10 based on physical talent and the way he tested at the combine. But then the lack of production. The lack of sack production. Ten sacks in 34 games. That's pushed him (down)."
— Mel Kiper on Rashan Gary

Headlines: 

Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: On Justin Pierce's Visit, Poole & More

• Austin Fox, Gary, Bush Can Achieve An Incredibly Rare Feat In U-M's NFL Draft History

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball: John Beilein Could Add To His NBA Draft Success

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Clinton Burton Will Return To Ann Arbor

• Andrew Hussey, ESPN'S Mel Kiper Talks Michigan Football's Draft Prospects

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football News & Views: On Chemistry, Freshmen And Tight Ends

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Landon Tengwall Is A Legit 2021 Target

• Austin Fox, Cornell Wheeler Has 'Instincts That Can't Be Taught,' Per Opposing Coach

• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh know 'close' is no longer enough

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}