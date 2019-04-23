The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 23
Tweets of the Day:
It's #NFLDraft Week!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 22, 2019
Where will our guys go?#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/UX3wuBZYhh
He's as fast as they come at linebacker.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 22, 2019
One thing's for sure, former @UMichFootball star @_Dbush11 won't be on the NFL draft board long.
BTN x @ZipRecruiter pic.twitter.com/iccW0tnkC1
Who said it don’t get warm in Michigan #ThatLightIsShinning☀️ pic.twitter.com/omv2SNv6OB— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) April 22, 2019
That's a big target. 👀— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 22, 2019
NFL QBs and GMs should take notice of @UMichFootball TE Zach Gentry ahead of this weekend's Draft.
BTN x @ZipRecruiter pic.twitter.com/uQgyKloM31
FACT: This land is located where a spring had been, a source that had served @UMich's water needs in its earlier days.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 22, 2019
The water posed a problem to the construction of The Big House as the land had to be lowered to take care of a large underground lake. #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/IbuHDbLYWf
Lexie Blair of @umichsoftball picked up her 3rd #B1GSoftball Freshman of the Week honor this year after posting a .571 BA/.647 OB%/1.000 SLG% with 1 HR/7 RBI/7 R/3 SB in leading the #Wolverines to 4 road wins in as many outings last week: https://t.co/etU6GOO9mb pic.twitter.com/GRYaW2cXlw— Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) April 22, 2019
Wolverine Lexie Blair netted her third #B1G Freshman of the Week accolade in six weeks after leading U-M's offense thru four wins last week. WTG @lexieeblairr!— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 22, 2019
RELEASE: https://t.co/RO8jQb0Lco pic.twitter.com/YtRq2zSMBH
#MondayMotivation: Love your job as much as the photographer at 2018 @B1Gfootball media days.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 22, 2019
She had @Wino, and plenty others, cracking up. pic.twitter.com/rkedK7owdB
ICYMI: Wolverines belted out six homers in their 16-5 win at Illinois yesterday. 👀 the BTN highlights. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6Z2pAsYE4N— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 22, 2019
What if I told you the 1B beat the runner to the bag to record the out? pic.twitter.com/RgGx0xvnO5— Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) April 22, 2019
Highlights: Michigan baseball sweeps Northwestern #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/b7tgP9OUKh— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 22, 2019
In its series sweep of Northwestern, Michigan relievers threw 9.2 scoreless innings, allowing just six hits and one walk while striking out 10. 😤 #GoBlue 〽️ @BaseballAmerica @d1baseball @NCAACWS pic.twitter.com/l8ADa0nnIM— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 22, 2019
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: On Justin Pierce's Visit, Poole & More
• Austin Fox, Gary, Bush Can Achieve An Incredibly Rare Feat In U-M's NFL Draft History
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball: John Beilein Could Add To His NBA Draft Success
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Clinton Burton Will Return To Ann Arbor
• Andrew Hussey, ESPN'S Mel Kiper Talks Michigan Football's Draft Prospects
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football News & Views: On Chemistry, Freshmen And Tight Ends
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Landon Tengwall Is A Legit 2021 Target
• Austin Fox, Cornell Wheeler Has 'Instincts That Can't Be Taught,' Per Opposing Coach
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh know 'close' is no longer enough
