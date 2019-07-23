The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 23
Tweets of the Day:
Josh Uche joins him on the Butkus Award Watch List!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 22, 2019
In 2018, he made 15 tackles, eight of which were credited as a TFL. He will use his speed and power off the edge to provide a versatile pass-rush option for the U-M defense, a unit which led the #B1G in 5 categories. @_Uche35 pic.twitter.com/xVPWjKbCL7
Josh Metellus is also on the Jim Thorpe Watch List!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 22, 2019
Metellus allowed a 41.8 percent completion percentage against him and held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 34.3, best among Big Ten safeties. @NoExcuses_23 #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/6jbPKaZuqs
Just focusing on ourselves. 👊#GoBlue https://t.co/HK8Gy631j7— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 22, 2019
Blessed once again 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/ORp30Sb2lW— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) July 22, 2019
🥇 #GoBlue x @mags_swims26 x @umichswimdive— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 22, 2019
(Photo credit Swimming Canada/Ian MacNicol) pic.twitter.com/mh844UA1YW
Thank you to everyone for their support and congratulatory wishes. So proud to rep the best country in the world 🇨🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/OGRArKF9bq— Maggie Mac Neil (@mags_swims26) July 22, 2019
July 22, 2019
Monday Motivation. 😤 pic.twitter.com/iZ9oPV9tnX— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) July 22, 2019
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Q & A With Juwan Howard
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Why Phil Martelli Came To U-M
• Austin Fox, Saddi Washington Discusses The Improvements Of Johns And Livers, More
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football: Lavert Hill, Josh Metellus Named To Thorpe Watch List
• Chris Balas, Franz Wagner Excited To Get Started At Michigan
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Josh Uche, Khaleke Hudson Named To Watch List
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Howard Knows What He Wants
• Austin Fox, Video: Martelli, Washington Talk Juwan Howard, U-M's Upcoming Season & More
• Mike Singer, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Ryan Linthicum Set For U-M Visit
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Opposing Coach On Eamonn Dennis
• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Michigan Howard to spend some quality time with Wagner in Greece
