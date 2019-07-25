The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 25
Tweets of the Day:
Will Hart has been named to to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, which annually honors the nation's top collegiate punter!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 24, 2019
Hart was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award last fall, when he punted 43 times for 2,020 yards for a 47-yard average.#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/cWnDY81yia
Comin' in hot for #WallpaperWednesday. #GoBlue 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/R2OY5OAtHd— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 24, 2019
T-minus 1️⃣ year until #Tokyo2020— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) July 24, 2019
Michigan track & field athletes have competed in all but one Summer Olympics dating back to 1900
Who's next?#GoBlue https://t.co/Eu3Z5hlbJT
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Dennis Dodd Thinks U-M 'Should Win Big Ten'
• Austin Fox, Washington Talks Beilein To Howard Transition, Progress Of Sophomore Class
• Brandon Brown, Penn State DB John Reid Talks About Josh Gattis As A Coach And Recruiter
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Where Things Stand, 2020 Offers
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard Joins Andy Katz' Podcast
• Austin Fox, A HS Coach Explains Why Some Schools May Have Passed On U-M's Kris Jenkins
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: BBQ At The Big House Visitor List
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Punter Will Hart Named To Ray Guy Award List
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's offensive line depth looks like the old days
---
