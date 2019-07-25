News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 07:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 25

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

They are all like sponges. When I’ve talked with them and I’m teaching, they look me in the eye and their eyes get big. They are just chomping at the bit and want more. I love that. That just makes driving to work more special when you have those three guys and others who are just excited about the new opportunity.
— Juwan Howard on Michigan's leaders

Headlines: 

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Dennis Dodd Thinks U-M 'Should Win Big Ten'

• Austin Fox, Washington Talks Beilein To Howard Transition, Progress Of Sophomore Class

• Brandon Brown, Penn State DB John Reid Talks About Josh Gattis As A Coach And Recruiter

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Where Things Stand, 2020 Offers

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard Joins Andy Katz' Podcast

• Austin Fox, A HS Coach Explains Why Some Schools May Have Passed On U-M's Kris Jenkins

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: BBQ At The Big House Visitor List

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Punter Will Hart Named To Ray Guy Award List

• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's offensive line depth looks like the old days


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}