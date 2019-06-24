The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 24
Tweets of the Day:
I WOULD LIKE TO ANNOUNCE THAT I AM COMMITTING TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN 🐺〽️✨. @alexgleitman @BSB_Wolverine @247Wolverine @CoachJim4UM @FBCoachDBrown @CoachCPartridge @Coach_Campanile @Thee_Matty_D @T7_Jones pic.twitter.com/APVEdR1nQU— William M. Mohan (@William_Apache8) June 23, 2019
Please respect my decision. I am Happy to say I am now committed to the University of Michigan. #godbless pic.twitter.com/4lwm9jjZQL— aaron.lewis84 (@aaron_lewis71) June 23, 2019
COMMITTED... #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/ShDXOwTI0L— Jordan Morant ❄️ (@jordanmorantt) June 23, 2019
This is a dream come true! 100% committed! Thank you @CoachJim4UM, @Thee_Matty_D, @4Warinner, @_b_blanes, Coach Castillo and the rest of the staff🔵〽️ #goblue @SixZeroAcademy pic.twitter.com/t1L37nwAIU— Reece Atteberry (@atteberry5573) June 24, 2019
The Championship Series gets underway tomorrow! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4l9nocs5Fk— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 23, 2019
Brooklyn to Ann Arbor!!! pic.twitter.com/AXUj4oUx9Z— Anthony Campanile (@Coach_Campanile) June 23, 2019
Erik Bakich and Tim Corbin looking regal for @umichbaseball and @VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/a7e9VC1QIi— Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) June 23, 2019
What's it like being drafted by the @Tigers as a local kid?— FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) June 23, 2019
"A dream come true." - Jimmy Kerr @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/J95s7oKkeJ
🎥 Photos, media, and our last training session as #Team153! pic.twitter.com/Vna8WIveFF— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 23, 2019
Photos + Media! pic.twitter.com/5gXI3j1hIl— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 23, 2019
And of course, hanging with our new friend, Matt Medina! pic.twitter.com/CDOFxfqPUW— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 23, 2019
Always in our hearts.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 23, 2019
We love you, Charlie, and we know you're with us on this wild ride. https://t.co/mcprROG8SY
It was a gorgeous night for our annual Movie Night at The Big House!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 23, 2019
Thanks to all who came through! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/I0g9pDjGyG
After 48 hours, GREAT fellowship, and INCREDIBLE news (x8) Schembechler Hall is quiet.— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) June 23, 2019
I'm the "silly, fat guy" that gets credit for it but in all seriousness I sit at my desk right now thinking how lucky I am, how lucky I am to be apart of this VILLAGE...
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Ideal Viper William Mohan Goes In Depth On Commitment
• Austin Fox, Osman Savage Recaps Visit; Gives Update On 4-Star RB Teammate Blake Corum
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Franz Wagner To Decide Between U-M, Alba
• Andrew Hussey, Aaron Lewis Goes Blue
• Brandon Brown, William Mohan Goes Blue
• Austin Fox, Top-60 OL Andrew Gentry Includes Michigan In Top Four Following Visit
• Andrew Hussey, Jordan Morant Goes Blue
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Aaron Lewis Flips To U-M
• Austin Fox, Reece Atteberry Goes Blue
• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: 'Wanted to be like him': UM's Erik Bakich faces mentor in CWS Finals
