{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 07:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 24

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Headlines: 

• Brandon Brown, Ideal Viper William Mohan Goes In Depth On Commitment

• Austin Fox, Osman Savage Recaps Visit; Gives Update On 4-Star RB Teammate Blake Corum

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Franz Wagner To Decide Between U-M, Alba

• Andrew Hussey, Aaron Lewis Goes Blue

• Brandon Brown, William Mohan Goes Blue

• Austin Fox, Top-60 OL Andrew Gentry Includes Michigan In Top Four Following Visit

• Andrew Hussey, Jordan Morant Goes Blue

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Aaron Lewis Flips To U-M

• Austin Fox, Reece Atteberry Goes Blue

• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: 'Wanted to be like him': UM's Erik Bakich faces mentor in CWS Finals

