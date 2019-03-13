The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 13
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
No better way to start the postseason than to make sure 〽️🏀 No. 19 Jude Stamper is READY! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LwO0KWEkks— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 12, 2019
Proud of YOU, @D_FUNCH!! #GoBlue x #ProBlue https://t.co/Ii7gloUybT— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 12, 2019
More honors are out for 〽️🏀 as @_iggy_braz was named the AP's Big Ten Newcomer of the Years as well as All-Big Ten 2nd team, while @Xaviersimpson3 was an All-Big Ten 1st team selection!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 12, 2019
Congrats boys!
Release: https://t.co/QH3pses7i8 pic.twitter.com/aHGQqV8SQx
But wait there's more ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 12, 2019
Add another certificate to the honor board for @_iggy_braz & @Xaviersimpson3 as they were named the @USBWA All-District V team!
Release: https://t.co/YRw5MMgwig#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/zux4byXw42
Entering the 2017 B1G tourney, @JohnBeilein was 11-9 in the event.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 12, 2019
Two seasons, and a pair of four-wins-in-four-days crowns, later, the @umichbball coach's clip is 19-9. 😱#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/PfRafORPMn
It looks like it will be a great fit!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/YsXQOO1apB— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 12, 2019
All out on every rep. 😤#GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/OWZZM7GOCS— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 13, 2019
🚨SCHEDULE CHANGE🚨— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 12, 2019
No. 23 Michigan Opens Home Schedule Thursday (4 pm) vs. Manhattan. Single games Thur-Sun. #GoBlue
Preview » https://t.co/hPOjHeVrbA
Tickets » https://t.co/JSLECx0mvI pic.twitter.com/F4tTFORNUJ
Ticket update for this week/end: Thursday’s game will be FREE(!). Saturday tickets will be refunded. Sunday’s ticket will now cover both DH games... and Sunday tickets are still available » https://t.co/DkC7Eb5YJC. https://t.co/GuanrQwN6A— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 13, 2019
🙌🙌🙌 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DsjEDBaVwh— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 12, 2019
"I sent a text to congratulate him and let him know I'm here if he needs anything on his way in." - Fellow @UMichHockey Alumni @TMotte_14 comments on the arrival of Quinn Hughes. pic.twitter.com/k0Pa8M7OEN— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 12, 2019
It was an honor and a privilege, @CarlHagelin.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 12, 2019
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/eOIy6nz6Iy
.@amydilk is up to fourth on the all-time assists list for freshmen in school history, handing out 127 this season. #goblue pic.twitter.com/e6hVdNj73F— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 12, 2019
#OTD in 1948 @umichhockey won the first @NCAAIceHockey National Championship!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 12, 2019
The Wolverines defeated Dartmouth, 8-4 behind a record six points from Wally Gacek. pic.twitter.com/jZptyN9SGB
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Beilein Disappointed But Excited, Hopeful on Matthews
• Austin Fox, U-M Commit Zeb Jackson Took Over In 4th Quarter Of Tonight's Playoff Win
• Austin Fox, Videos: Zeb Jackson Talks Tonight's Playoff Win, Excitement To Get To U-M
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Preview: Linebackers
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Running Back
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Spring Preview: Wolverines Need A No. 1 Running Back
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: All-Big Ten Defensive Deficiencies, Wolverines Snubbed
• Andrew Hussey, Zavier Simpson And Ignas Brazdeikis Earn AP's Big Ten Honors
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Utah DL Van Fillinger Reacts To UM Offer
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Three Targets Keep U-M In The Mix
• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: John Beilein, Wolverines pick up more awards, accolades
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook