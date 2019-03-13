Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 13

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Zeb Jackson had 25 points Tuesday night.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"It depends how he's practicing this week before we make that decision, how many reps he can get it"
— John Beilein on Charles Matthews

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Beilein Disappointed But Excited, Hopeful on Matthews

• Austin Fox, U-M Commit Zeb Jackson Took Over In 4th Quarter Of Tonight's Playoff Win

• Austin Fox, Videos: Zeb Jackson Talks Tonight's Playoff Win, Excitement To Get To U-M

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Preview: Linebackers

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Running Back

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Spring Preview: Wolverines Need A No. 1 Running Back

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: All-Big Ten Defensive Deficiencies, Wolverines Snubbed

• Andrew Hussey, Zavier Simpson And Ignas Brazdeikis Earn AP's Big Ten Honors

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Utah DL Van Fillinger Reacts To UM Offer

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Three Targets Keep U-M In The Mix

• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: John Beilein, Wolverines pick up more awards, accolades

---

{{ article.author_name }}