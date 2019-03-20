The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 20
Both spring football practices are FREE and open to the public.#GoBlue 👍 https://t.co/k4l0ZQEFtr— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 19, 2019
WIN! No. 23/24 Michigan bangs out 12 hits in a 12-5 victory over Western Michigan #GoBlue improves to 14-4 on the season. pic.twitter.com/sENAzEUEjJ— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 19, 2019
Michigan is one of three Big Ten schools to appear in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments. #goblue #NCAAW pic.twitter.com/MX2ePMb1XV— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 19, 2019
It’s almost dancing time, right @DejaChurchXo?! #goblue 〽️🏀💃 pic.twitter.com/ygBCLI2Gu7— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 19, 2019
Wolverines are making their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and will travel to Louisville tomorrow to play Kansas State on Friday! #goblue pic.twitter.com/B1yg4nogmM— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 20, 2019
We've got a lot more than March Madness going on this week.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 19, 2019
Check out the full schedule of 〽️ events ⤵️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mADD74W56H
Let the Madness begin. #GoBlue x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/3hEjM4C8pm— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 20, 2019
March 19, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Singles Out Early Standouts From Spring Practice So Far
• Andrew Hussey, What Went Right And Wrong At The Big Ten Tournament
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: How Michigan Collapsed vs. MSU All Three Times
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Offensive Line
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Fla. RB Marvin Scott III Recaps UM Offer
• Austin Fox, John Beilein: 'We Need To Relish What We Have & What Our Future Looks Like'
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: U-M Pursuing Brockermeyer Twins
• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Rival coach gives scouting report on Montana, Michigan’s NCAA Tournament opponent
---
