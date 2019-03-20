Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-20 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 20

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Michigan takes on Montana Thursday night.
AP Images

Quote of the Day: 

"We’ve had such an incredible year, and I told my team that after the game. We weren’t able to beat our arch rival for a lot of reasons, but it doesn’t take away from the season we’ve had."
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Singles Out Early Standouts From Spring Practice So Far

• Andrew Hussey, What Went Right And Wrong At The Big Ten Tournament

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: How Michigan Collapsed vs. MSU All Three Times

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Offensive Line

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Fla. RB Marvin Scott III Recaps UM Offer

• Austin Fox, John Beilein: 'We Need To Relish What We Have & What Our Future Looks Like'

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: U-M Pursuing Brockermeyer Twins

• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Rival coach gives scouting report on Montana, Michigan’s NCAA Tournament opponent

---

