{{ timeAgo('2019-03-28 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 28

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Gpkcfnbbocnx6qhsidqf
Michigan takes on Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"What scares me about Michigan? Everything"
— Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard: ‘What Scares Me About Michigan? Everything’

• Austin Fox, Don Brown — 'I'm Excited For The Chance To Redeem Myself'

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Video: Wolverines Sweet 16 Practice Clips

• Andrew Hussey, Jon Jansen Is Joined By Ben Mason And Nick Eubanks On His Podcast

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Cornerback

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Texas Tech - Q & A With Red Raiders Insider

• Austin Fox, Michigan Has Been Nearly Perfect All-Time In The Sweet Sixteen

• Andrew Hussey, Rashan Gary, Devin Bush Remain Near Top Of Mock Drafts

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball-Texas Tech Coaches, Players Respect Wolverines’ Defense

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Linebacker

• Austin Fox, Videos: Don Brown, Players Talk Spring Ball, Losses To OSU And Florida

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Video Reel: Wolverines Players, Coaches On Texas Tech

• Reid Forgrave, CBSSports.com: 2019 March Madness: Michigan and Texas Tech coaches both took long, strange paths to meet in the Sweet 16

---

{{ article.author_name }}