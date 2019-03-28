The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 28
Tweets of the Day:
“All of the Lights” 🎼#GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/dhz2DN3IO4— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 28, 2019
The Sweet Sixteen Squad#GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/ieEqXyAjfI— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 28, 2019
They don’t call it The Big Dance for nothing 🥶#GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/oozozF9dfe— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 27, 2019
Hitting the hardwood for a practice session in Anaheim! #GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/IXppXfs3yl— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 27, 2019
Tag someone who would want to join us on a trip around the 🌎 〽️#GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/pEBMjNDSSC— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 27, 2019
Michigan is back in California for the 2nd straight year.@umichbball’s Charles Matthews previews tomorrow night’s matchup vs. Texas Tech with @TheAndyKatz! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BBnDR63rX7— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 27, 2019
👌 @1CMatthews #GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/tOLJUYK8Dn— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 27, 2019
🔜#GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/U8m9vixwuO— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 27, 2019
Glad Kathleen and @PBeilein could make the trip! Great to get a few minutes of family time with those you love! #GoBlue https://t.co/kTRF7d5JM9— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) March 28, 2019
California Love 〽️#GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/6Ffs7BPM0P— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 27, 2019
Your Wolverines are looking to repeat as Champions of the West!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 27, 2019
The Maize and Blue are making its third straight Sweet 16 appearance and fifth in the last seven years.
PREVIEW » https://t.co/W17f18v4t0#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cu5MrYyrcy
Duncan Robinson (@D_Bo20), Michigan alum, has alma mater going all the way. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/RYOn9Emf41— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) March 24, 2019
Remember when @umichbball throttled Virginia, 102-65 (!), to advance to the 1989 Final Four?— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 27, 2019
Sean Higgins and Glen Rice will never forget it. #WayBackWednesday#MarchMadness x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/z6kazImLpN
Bring the heat! 〽️🏀👀 https://t.co/ZC57x1jmK0— Luke Yaklich (@CoachYak) March 28, 2019
Could @_Dbush11 be the first LB off the board?— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 27, 2019
He joined 'Path to the Draft' as he prepares for the @NFLDraft 👇 pic.twitter.com/NBTvmH24yw
🗣 @FBCoachDBrown #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ala5pEeFnP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 27, 2019
.@nazhillmon is the first player to lead the Wolverines in both scoring (13.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.0 rpg) since Veronica Hicks (@bossroni13) in 2010-11 (11.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg). #goblue pic.twitter.com/9SxD235WKT— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 27, 2019
TE Crew#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/IwU0C37Dm2— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 27, 2019
“Let what others see as a shock be our normal”— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 27, 2019
No. 8 @UMichWLAX is 12-0, having its best season in program history — so what’s behind the success? pic.twitter.com/LyIItDTVAl
SWEEP! Michigan improves to 17-7 on the season with a pair of shutout wins against @SJSUBaseball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ure0sIZLlN— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 28, 2019
T7: WIN! Game one final score is 1-0 for #GoBlue. The teams complete today's twinbill in a 6:30 p.m. start. pic.twitter.com/jj0nu787MC— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 27, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard: ‘What Scares Me About Michigan? Everything’
• Austin Fox, Don Brown — 'I'm Excited For The Chance To Redeem Myself'
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Video: Wolverines Sweet 16 Practice Clips
• Andrew Hussey, Jon Jansen Is Joined By Ben Mason And Nick Eubanks On His Podcast
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Cornerback
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Texas Tech - Q & A With Red Raiders Insider
• Austin Fox, Michigan Has Been Nearly Perfect All-Time In The Sweet Sixteen
• Andrew Hussey, Rashan Gary, Devin Bush Remain Near Top Of Mock Drafts
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball-Texas Tech Coaches, Players Respect Wolverines’ Defense
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Linebacker
• Austin Fox, Videos: Don Brown, Players Talk Spring Ball, Losses To OSU And Florida
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Video Reel: Wolverines Players, Coaches On Texas Tech
• Reid Forgrave, CBSSports.com: 2019 March Madness: Michigan and Texas Tech coaches both took long, strange paths to meet in the Sweet 16
