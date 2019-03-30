The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 30
Tweets of the Day:
It all starts up front. @4Warinner has our O-Line group improving daily. 📈#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/afjLrKCpJo— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 30, 2019
"We want to get @benchmason42 on the field as much as possible." - @CoachJim4UM #GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/oJzlfAn9V9— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 29, 2019
"This game doesn't define us, but it definitely hurts."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 29, 2019
Iggy spoke postgame Thursday after Michigan's loss to Texas Tech: pic.twitter.com/Gwf28CaRhS
WIN! Michigan pounds out 13 hits to take down Michigan State in the 2019 Big Ten opener. The teams play Saturday in Ann Arbor at 2 p.m. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5jITmgOqlc— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 29, 2019
Strong in the opener! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BFLUXp3dnp— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 29, 2019
"Thank you very much; Go Blue!" - Tommy Henry pic.twitter.com/r7XlvFbf3g— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 29, 2019
We tried to submit 10 plays for this top-3 highlight but ...pic.twitter.com/bvVK5OHsE3— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 30, 2019
TONS of homeruns in this contest between @umichsoftball and @RUSoftball as the Wolverines defeat the Scarlet Knights 10-2!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 29, 2019
Check out the top plays below!
via @BTNStudentU pic.twitter.com/Mkqk6TwtOD
Always love having this group on the road with us! #goblue #HTTV https://t.co/Y6m6v20QWh— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 29, 2019
It just wasn’t our night.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 29, 2019
“It was a bad day to have a bad day.” #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8xPnsLSFHP
We love this team! Thank you for an incredible year. We’ll be right back at it again next year.#ForeverGoBlue https://t.co/qKEEr3JIeI— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) March 29, 2019
Wolverines get the win on senior day! #goblue pic.twitter.com/51FWNyvrGs— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) March 29, 2019
Also #OTD in 1959 the men of @umichswimdive won their 🏆🏆🏆 consecutive NCAA title!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 29, 2019
Legendary head coach Matt Mann and retiring Yale coach Robert Kiphuth proclaimed the 1959 team to be the greatest college team ever. pic.twitter.com/M635bGToAF
First NHL point in his @NHL debut ✔️ just add it to the #Hughes43Hobey resume— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 29, 2019
𝗩𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗻 » https://t.co/1JxakOZyrt#GoBlue x #ProBlue https://t.co/SN3WSnmxxJ
#OTD in 1930 @umichwrestling had its first individual NCAA Champion.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 29, 2019
Otto Kelly won the 155-pound title against Oklahoma's Phil Berry to cap off a perfect 14-0 season. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/q3tkUUtxiB
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Sweet Not Elite, But The Future Is Bright
• Austin Fox, U-M's 30 Victories This Season Were Tied For The 4th-Most In School History
• Andrew Hussey, Tight End Nick Eubanks Looking For Bigger Role In Josh Gattis' Offense
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Athlete
• Austin Fox, Ed Warinner Provides Update On Right Tackle Battle, Rest Of Offensive Line
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Thoughts: The Season, Who Stays & Goes, Much More
• Austin Fox, Poole, Livers Saddened By The Loss, But Excited For What The Future Holds
• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball After Texas Tech Loss
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Is Offer No. 1 For Cam'Ron Valdez
• John Niyo, The Detroit News: Wolverines will recognize bright future when they emerge from 'empty place'
---
