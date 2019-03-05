The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 5
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
For the 16th straight week, 〽️🏀 stays among the nation's top 10— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 4, 2019
AP Poll ➡️ 7th
Coaches Poll ➡️ 7th#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/65TtrtsdrE
.@dljxxii finishes the #NFLCombine with a bang!! #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/3CpDJNdPcI— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 4, 2019
Of all the defensive backs, @dljxxii was the fastest in the 3 cone drill AND in the 20-yard shuttle.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 4, 2019
📷: @nflnetwork #GoBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/KWywrHBh8R
.@dljxxii clocks an impressive 4.46u on his second attempt in the 40! Even better than the first.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 4, 2019
📺: @nflnetwork #GoBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/RQTpDfINZB
From an overall pretty bad performances from CBs, these guys have stood out in a good way:— NFL Gradebook (@NFLGrades) March 4, 2019
Byron Murphy
Amani Oruwariye
Hamp Cheevers
David Long #NFLCombine
Top official 3-cone drills for cornerbacks at #NFLCombine:— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 4, 2019
1. David Long, @UMichFootball, 6.45
2. Alijah Holder, @StanfordFball, 6.70
3. Julian Love, @NDFootball, 6.72
4. Davante Davis, @TexasFootball, 6.76
5. Isaiah Johnson, @UHCougarFB, 6.81
Devin Bush put on a SHOW at the #NFLCombine yesterday. @_Dbush11— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 4, 2019
The First Team All-American came in just to have some fun. #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/Mc3YziC7c3
Looking REALLY GOOD out there, @dljxxii!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 4, 2019
📺: @nflnetwork #GoBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/UySPbTV2lo
How nifty was this? @Xaviersimpson3 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WukMTZt5wG— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 4, 2019
Remember what happened on this day a year ago @umichbball fans?— Learfield IMG College Audio (@IMGAudio) March 4, 2019
BACK-✌️-BACK BIG TEN TOURNAMENT 🏆#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/r0Loj3kCmb
Get you a bench that hypes you like this… #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lOK45dnqse— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 4, 2019
.@nazhillmon was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year by the media after averaging 13.1 ppg and 6.9 rpg with seven double-doubles and eight 20-point games! #goblue pic.twitter.com/8IYujt5h2b— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 4, 2019
FINAL: No. 13 Michigan 19, Cincinnati 9— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) March 4, 2019
The Wolverines have tied a program-best 7 wins in a season, starting its year a perfect 7-0!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/128tLwOvIW
#OTD in 1982 @UMichWGym captured the inaugural Big Ten championship in Ann Arbor!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 4, 2019
The team went on to finish 10th at the NCAA championships. pic.twitter.com/KyHoUWeCMh
#OTD in 2012 @UMichLacrosse picked up its first program win!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 4, 2019
The Wolverines defeated Mercer, 14-4 behind a six point effort from junior Thomas Paras. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZiSgJWxiG1
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, NFL Combine Recap: Several Wolverines Impress Scouts In Indianapolis
• Chris Balas, Monday Musings: Hoops Thoughts – Post-Maryland And Down The Stretch
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Jumps To No. 7 In AP Poll
• Austin Fox, Monday Live Blog: Michigan Wolverines At The NFL Combine
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Defensive Line
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: What They're Saying After Maryland Victory
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting ITF EXTRA: The Latest On Lester Quinones
• Austin Fox, U-M Improves Its Defensive Statistics After Stifling Win At Maryland
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Cam Large Really High On Wolverines
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Chase Winovich proves he's more than a motor guy
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook