The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 6
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
❗️❗️❗️ https://t.co/SzuT26y1k1— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 6, 2019
Sorry for your loss @SpikeAlbrecht— Zack Novak (@novak3159) March 6, 2019
Final #NFLCombine medals count:— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 5, 2019
1) @HawkeyeFootball, 11
2) @NDFootball, 10
3) @UMichFootball, 9
4) @UW_Football, 7
t5) @KStateFB, 6
t5) @OleMissFB, 6
t5) @PennStateFball, 6
t5) @OhioStateFB, 6
t5) @USC_Athletics, 6 pic.twitter.com/xImC1QuqU1
___________ will win the 2019 @B1Gwbball tourney? pic.twitter.com/BvWcUwfRW5— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 5, 2019
Ty reflects on being named a Hall of Famer... #GoBlue x #ProBlue x #PFHOF19 pic.twitter.com/JRjGfjfN5w— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 5, 2019
David Long is ready to make an immediate impact on whichever team selects him. @dljxxii— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 5, 2019
Every club needs a lockdown corner, and Long is your guy. #GoBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/hGtNa49LUL
"We're gonna have to make sure we get everybody invested in this weekend to have a chance against a very talented team."@CoachPearsonUM knows No. 6 @umichhockey has a tough test in No. 3 Minnesota in the @B1GHockey tourney. pic.twitter.com/JGWI2aUWgH— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 5, 2019
“Success doesn’t stop when you get there" -- @Jumpman23— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 5, 2019
March is upon us! Time to get ready for a long month! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/IrHNe484Am
It all comes down to this— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) March 5, 2019
It's #NCAATF Indoor Championships week.
Here's what you need to know for Friday & Saturday
📰 PREVIEWS 📰
M - https://t.co/aUNBjwR1tE
W - https://t.co/o1numI7mg3 pic.twitter.com/xxvAv1RfKW
Another busy week. @UMichTrack heads to indoor NCAAs while @umichhockey, @umichwbball, and @umichwrestling all start their B1G tournaments! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8aUwpBlDmk— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 5, 2019
Student-athletes explored Ninh Binh and Da Nang on Day 2 in Vietnam. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qx6PHIrwSr— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 5, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Will Be Playing For A Big Ten Title At MSU
• Austin Fox, U-M's Four Defenders Tabbed As Some Of The Biggest Winners From NFL Combine
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: An Atmosphere ‘As Good As College Basketball Can Get'
• Drew Hallett, Inside the Numbers: Michigan Basketball's Odds to Win the Big Ten Title
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball's Offense Gets Back On Track
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh, Jason Velazquez Discuss The Latter's Son On Weekly Podcast
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football – Pre-Spring Thoughts & Rumblings, Offense
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Linebacker
• Adam Gorney, QB JD Johnson breaks down Big 10 pledge
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Player Comparison: Micah Mazzccua And Ben Braden
• Angelique S. Chengalis, The Detroit News: Michigan football projected starters for 2019
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook