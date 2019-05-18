The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 18
Tweets of the Day:
MOVING ON. #NCAASoftball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iPDwg8KuSR— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 17, 2019
Ignas Brazdeikis (@_iggy_braz) of @umichbball gets it going at the Pro Lane Drill! pic.twitter.com/FXbbT5gDGh— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 17, 2019
"I'll take on all of them...I'd love to play against LeBron...As well as, maybe, James Harden."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 17, 2019
- @_iggy_braz didn't lack Combine confidence when @Meesh_McMahon asked who he'd like to play 1-on-1. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QWzKgGuOLd
Jordan Poole brought the drip to the Draft Combine, and the @UMichBball star gave us a McMinute with @Meesh_McMahon: pic.twitter.com/cThyQKOuHO— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 17, 2019
2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Nominee: @UMichFootball's Khaleke Hudson. #CharacterCounts pic.twitter.com/TMsi09jW8H— Lott IMPACT Trophy (@TheLottTrophy) May 17, 2019
Final from game one.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 17, 2019
We'll look to battle back and take the nightcap.
Watch it live on @BigTenNetwork at 8 pm CT. pic.twitter.com/Fxcu2KdOhy
(15) @umichsoftball defeats St. Francis (PA), 8-0) for the run-rule victory and advance in the winner's bracket. #NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/jAeNfuGRG8— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 17, 2019
👀 Highlights from tonight's 8-0, six-inning win in the #NCAASoftball Regional opener. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/crMirTNQeZ— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 18, 2019
"I'd like to improve the image of the Michigan Hockey team on campus and with the alumni.”#OTD in 1984 Coach Red Berenson returned to @umichhockey and reignited the program. pic.twitter.com/07cPRhNcpP— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 17, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Friday Night Coach Search - Howard & More
• Andrew Hussey, Jalen Rose Strongly Endorses Juwan Howard For Head Coaching Position
• Austin Fox, The Measurements & Scrimmage Stats Posted By U-M's Trio At The NBA Combine
• Adam Ghabour, Sophomore Victory Vaka Picks Up Michigan Offer, Familiar With Shaun Nua
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Offensive Line
• Adam Ghabour, Speedster Corey Wren Planning To Visit Michigan
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Coaching Search: Friday Morning Updates
• Andrew Hussey, What Can Michigan Basketball Expect From Its Next Head Coach
• Austin Fox, U-M Stays Hot In 2020 With Zinter's Addition, Climbs Recruiting Rankings
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Offers Freshman Phenom Cornerback Jaheim Singletary
• John U. Bacon, The Detroit News: Bacon: John Beilein was one of a kind, and that might have led him to NBA
---
