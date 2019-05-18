News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-18 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 18

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

So now that there’s a vacant job in Ann Arbor, let’s do a blank canvas of who should be the number one candidate and to me, that should be a no brainer,
— Jalen Rose on Juwan Howard

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Friday Night Coach Search - Howard & More

• Andrew Hussey, Jalen Rose Strongly Endorses Juwan Howard For Head Coaching Position

• Austin Fox, The Measurements & Scrimmage Stats Posted By U-M's Trio At The NBA Combine

• Adam Ghabour, Sophomore Victory Vaka Picks Up Michigan Offer, Familiar With Shaun Nua

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Offensive Line

• Adam Ghabour, Speedster Corey Wren Planning To Visit Michigan

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Coaching Search: Friday Morning Updates

• Andrew Hussey, What Can Michigan Basketball Expect From Its Next Head Coach

• Austin Fox, U-M Stays Hot In 2020 With Zinter's Addition, Climbs Recruiting Rankings

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Offers Freshman Phenom Cornerback Jaheim Singletary

• John U. Bacon, The Detroit News: Bacon: John Beilein was one of a kind, and that might have led him to NBA


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}