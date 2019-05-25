The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 25
Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.
Tweets of the Day:
MOOD #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/xtpYPjKjPv— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 24, 2019
BOOM!! YESSIR!! 👀〽️So Excited to get one the best players in the COUNTRY to stay HOME! That feeling when a true DUUDDEE joins the family!! #GoBlue 🔵〽️ pic.twitter.com/X0j3HnSVSM— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) May 24, 2019
〽️🏀 Nation! I'm pleased to announce that @CampSanderson - an integral part of the program the last 10 years - will be staying in Ann Arbor.— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) May 24, 2019
His reputation precedes him — I’m definitely looking forward to witnessing that first workout.
GO BLUE!!
Brick by Brick Baby! Future is Bright! #FitFirst #GoBlue #whosnext— Shaun Nua (@CoachNua) May 24, 2019
Congrats to Coach Howard & us! Happy to see a Michigan Man coaching the Michigan Basketball Team! https://t.co/SXZ4TZRQlw— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) May 24, 2019
.@brienne_minor and @katefahey6 will face UCLA's Gabby Andrews and Ayan Broomfield in tomorrow's national championship match at 5 p.m. #goblue #NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/NGrp8cr0gJ— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) May 25, 2019
.@katefahey6 and @brienne_minor are CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND! #goblue #NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/Z48MKPBASU— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) May 25, 2019
It feels great to be coming home!! GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/vx14eAoKUY— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) May 24, 2019
All the feels! @brienne_minor and @katefahey6 #goblue https://t.co/a8DhGCVRrs— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) May 25, 2019
Headed to the Championship Match! Congrats to Kate Fahey and Brienne Minor of @UMichWTennis on winning their @NCAATennis Doubles Semifinal match against South Carolina, 6-2, 6-2! #B1GWTennis pic.twitter.com/AeWtVXprSZ— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) May 25, 2019
🎟️ #NCAATF TICKETS PUNCHED! 🎟️— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 24, 2019
Taylor McLaughlin & Roland Amarteifio @rolo4real are BOTH going to the national championships 🏆 in the 400m hurdles!
This is McLaughlin's 4th-straight NCAA berth & Amarteifio's 1st!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2Ojk9UORVy
WIN! Michigan takes down Maryland, 10-4, will play Nebraska Saturday at 9 am CT #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UnHxWz1IJx— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 25, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Braiden McGregor Talks Pledge, Recruiting Others, Enrollment Plans, More
• Brandon Brown, Braiden McGregor Goes Blue
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Juwan Howard Keeps Strength Coach Jon Sanderson
• Austin Fox, How Have Past Michigan Coaches Fared In Their First Season On The Job?'
• Andrew Hussey, What To Expect From Juwan Howard As A Recruiter
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyzing Braiden McGregor's Game
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: Would Howard Keep All Three Assistants?
• Austin Fox, Defensive Lineman Ron Johnson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Cade Denhoff On U-M Offer
• Matthew Schoch, The Detroit News: For Braiden McGregor, four-star DE, 'It was always Michigan'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook