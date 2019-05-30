News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 30

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
We all take pride in being from Michigan, because it seems like a lot of people doubt us when we go up against other teams.
— Jaylen-Kelly Powell

• Andrew Hussey, Report: Michigan Offers Phil Martelli Assistant Coaching Position

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Thoughts: What's Next? Assistants & More

• Austin Fox, The 5 Most Memorable Regular-Season Games Of The John Beilein Era

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Linebacker

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Corey Kiner Loving U-M

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Well Represented On Athlon's All-Big Ten Team

• Austin Fox, Jaylen Kelly-Powell Gives Position Update, Talks Breakout Candidate At CB

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Jourdan Lewis Camp Recap

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Blake Smith Reacts To Offer

• Ryan Zuke, MLive.com: Michigan baseball ‘confident’ heading into same regional as defending NCAA champ

---

