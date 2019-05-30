The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 30
Tweets of the Day:
🔵 The Howards In A2 〽️#GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/LP0qwpwsEG— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 30, 2019
We'll have more for you all tomorrow. It's a big day on campus! #GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/nL3EInN8wA— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 30, 2019
The Wolverines will play in the Gavitt Tipoff Games for the third time and take on Creighton this year at Crisler Center on Nov. 12!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/X45wrRH4Uj— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 29, 2019
WELCO〽️E HO〽️E, @JuwanHoward!— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 29, 2019
Thursday at 12 PM ET ➡️ Howard’s introductory press conference live on BTN & the FOX Sports App.
Before the press conference at 11 AM ET ➡️ 1992 Michigan Elite Eight win vs Ohio State.
Following the presser ➡️ 1993 Michigan vs Michigan State game. pic.twitter.com/6CRutZ4FyK
The Wolverine Has Landed@JuwanHoward 🙌#GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/eEesD6FDvQ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 30, 2019
H-O-〽️-E#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/el6N9vl3Ii— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) May 30, 2019
Phil Martelli has a firm offer from Michigan to be an assistant coach under new head coach Juwan Howard, according to several sources.— Mike Jensen (@jensenoffcampus) May 30, 2019
Hawaiian shirt travel day for #GoBlue 〽️ #RoadToOmaha 🤙🌺 pic.twitter.com/6MnaLHErkc— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 29, 2019
(Flying through Omaha on our way to Corvallis)— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 29, 2019
Pilot: Look, there's some people who want a ride, too.
Coach Bakich: Pick 'em up!
Welcome, @CU_Baseball, aboard our flight. #GoBlue #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/kFnE6iuvaD
Nutrition opinions from our 6-3, 235 lb leadoff hitter 😂 #GoBlue https://t.co/DC4F4ywKHV— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 29, 2019
Thanks to our friends at @LB_Baseball19 for hosting us this evening! #GoBlue 〽️ #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/BkLeYhdKGf— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 30, 2019
It's been a great year... so far. The #RoadToOmaha begins #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/VW30ktcOug— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 30, 2019
We had 11 scholar-athletes earn Academic All-Big Ten honors. #GoBluehttps://t.co/34KSPbmaFV pic.twitter.com/2tXXPAKu6S— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) May 29, 2019
On this date 66 years ago, Michigan began its march to its 1st of 2 College World Series championship with a 6-5 victory over Ohio. #GoBlue went 6-1 in that tourney, including a 7-5 win vs. Texas in the title game with Paul Lepley evading a tag here to score pic.twitter.com/ejydkTQirh— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 29, 2019
• Andrew Hussey, Report: Michigan Offers Phil Martelli Assistant Coaching Position
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Thoughts: What's Next? Assistants & More
• Austin Fox, The 5 Most Memorable Regular-Season Games Of The John Beilein Era
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Linebacker
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Corey Kiner Loving U-M
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Well Represented On Athlon's All-Big Ten Team
• Austin Fox, Jaylen Kelly-Powell Gives Position Update, Talks Breakout Candidate At CB
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Jourdan Lewis Camp Recap
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Blake Smith Reacts To Offer
• Ryan Zuke, MLive.com: Michigan baseball ‘confident’ heading into same regional as defending NCAA champ
