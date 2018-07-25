In fact, there’s only one with serious question marks — the offensive line. Both Harbaugh and fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich believe James Hudson will be really good, in time. True freshman Jalen Mayfield could be in the mix, and fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty has had a solid summer.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is ‘champing at the bit’ for the season to start, he said, and for good reason. His team is loaded at many positions.

When asked about his quarterbacks, in fact, Harbaugh changed the subject.



“The thing I think about most this time of year is the lines … the defensive line, the offensive line how those two position groups are coming together the most,” he said.

“The offensive line is Really showing some signs there of coming together, believing in each other,” he said. “It’s more experienced, more athletic … I see stronger.”

Winovich spoke about how none in the group could push a 1,000-pound sled in the winter. Last week all of them could, with strength coach Ben Herbert barking at them the whole time.

That alone speaks volumes. Many of these guys are veterans who have been in the program for quite some time.

“I see them moving better, lower and quicker and faster,” Harbaugh said. “Juwann Bushell-Beatty, I just see him more dialed in, more focused, working harder at it. He’s losing weight, putting it on in better spots.”

Some of Harbaugh’s more intriguing comments were made in passing. Sophomore Cesar Ruiz “is doing really good,” as expected, but the right guard position isn’t as settled as some might believe … and that’s a good thing.

Should the Wolverines not find the guy they need at left tackle and need to bump guard Ben Bredeson out there (not likely, but never say never), it appears they have two guard options in junior Michael Onwenu and redshirt sophomore Stephen Spanellis.

“There might be some competition at the right guard spot, but overall I think it has a chance to be better,” Harbaugh said. “Mason Cole graduated, and I don’t know that we’re going to find a guy as good as him this year. Maybe Ben Bredeson, though, could be that kind of stalwart in there like Mason has been. He certainly has a chance. He’s been a starter since he was a freshman, as well.

“But coming together … it’s been a good summer for them. All you can ask is that your best players are healthy and in shape for training camp and go from there.”

More good news — redshirt junior Jon Runyan Jr. has really come into his own.

Most forget that many, if not most Michigan linemen used to play in their third, fourth and fifth years after a couple years of learning behind All-Big Ten standouts or All-Americans. Runyan Jr. seems ready to perform in his last two years.

“I’ve got real high hopes for him,” Harbaugh said. “He had a tremendous spring. We’re going to need him to be that right tackle and consistently do what he’s been doing … stay healthy this camp, not have any setbacks, go be a real solid Big Ten tackle.”

Runyan suffered an upper body injury diving into the water a few years ago. We’re guessing he’s been a bit more careful this summer knowing what’s at stake.

So there are plenty of positives from what Harbaugh is saying. We’ll find out if his optimism is warranted, but those close to it strongly believe it’s more than coachspeak. They’ve also got the right guy leading the way in former OSU and Minnesota line coach Ed Warinner.

“He’s got a lot of good qualities,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know he was the right guy as much as I do now since he’s been here, more than when I was first talking to him.

“Having been around him, I love talking ball with him, I like watching film with him, watching him coach. I also feel we’ve done a good job beefing up the coaching power and brainpower with [former Detroit Lions coach] Ron Prince. There’s a great ball coach, as well.”

Defensive Line Should Be A Strength

Michigan used to have trouble recruiting elite defensive linemen.

Not anymore.

The Wolverines are now rolling over great lines each year at one of the team’s most important positions, and this year will be no different. This year’s should be reminiscent of some of the very good SEC lines we’ve seen over the years, where the speed is the difference.

“I feel really good about our defensive line. Some guys have really asserted themselves,” Harbaugh said.

“You know about Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich. [Redshirt sophomore] Michael Dwumfour really had a great spring,” Harbaugh said again. “Of all of our players, I really thought he was the most improved. He’s had a tremendous summer.

“The good players have taken leadership roles, but here comes Mike Dwumfour. Did you really anticipate that? That he was going to be the kind of force and leader he’s been this summer?

Sophomore Aubrey Solomon has turned a corner as well, Harbaugh said.

“Being a presence inside … that nose tackle position can have an identity, and he can be a real presence in the middle. We have some good candidates for that to take place.”