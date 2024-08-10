For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward fall camp. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk about the secondary. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback Running Back Wide Reciever Tight End Offensive Line EDGE Defensive Tackle Linebacker Cornerback Safety

DEPTH CHART

EDGE STATUS PLAYER WILL STARTER ERNEST HAUSMANN WILL BACKUP JAYDON HOOD OR COLE SULLIVAN MIKE STARTER JAISHAWN BARHAM MIKE BACKUP JIMMY ROLDER OR CHRISTIAN BOIVIN DEPTH MICAH POLLAR, JASON HEWLETT

WHAT'S THE STORY?

Junior Colson and Michael Barrett have led the Michigan linebacker room for the last two seasons. And needing to replace both, two back-to-back transfers inside the Big Ten conference, Michigan is again led by a strong duo. Former Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann transferred to Ann Arbor in 2023. Hausmann was a contributing rotation player and played roughly half the snaps of Barrett and Colson. He is a pure-form tackler who rarely misses. Michigan once again went to the portal in 2024, landing Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham. A violent tackler, Barham makes an impact in the run game and pass game. Barham was the only player to intercept JJ McCarthy outside the Bowling Green game. Barham is elite in pass rush, with 21 pressures and 3 sacks in just 83 pass rush snaps last season. A weapon new DC Wink Martindale will surely use. The hype train for Barham is at full steam, with some practice observers saying Barham is already as good or better than Colson, and some saying he's a bigger Devin Bush. That's high expectations for Barham, but joining the Michigan defense could elevate his game to another level. Michigan does need depth to develop behind the two starters. Jaydon Hood is reunited with Brian Jean-Mary, the linebacker coach who recruited him to Michigan and has returned to Ann Arbor himself. Jimmy Rolder has had strong camps in the past but injuries have hurt his progression. Both should compete for reps at WILL and MIKE respectively.







