2024 Michigan Football Spring Position Breakdown Offensive Line
For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward spring practices.
How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks?
Let's talk about the men up front.
DEPTH CHART
|STATUS
|PLAYER
|
TACKLE STARTERS
|
MYLES HINTON AND ANDREW GENTRY OR JEFFREY PERSI
|
TACKLE BACKUPS
|
TRISTAN BOUNDS, CONNOR JONES
|
GUARD STARTERS
|
GIOVANNI EL-HADI AND JOSH PRIEBE
|
GUARD BACKUPS
|
AMIR HERRING, DOMINICK GIUDICE, EVAN LINK
|
CENTER STARTER
|
GREG CRIPPEN
|
CENTER BACKUPS
|
RAHEEM ANDERSON
|
EARLY ENROLLEES
|
BLAKE FRAZIER, JAKE GUARNERA
WHAT'S THE STORY?
Six offensive linemen entered the NFL Draft, meaning the Wolverines will have five new starters next season. Talent, depth, and a cohesive group have been the keys to success in the last few seasons and will be the goal in 2024.
Myles Hinton is a returning starter in many ways. He began the year as the starting right tackle and rotated with the unit at the end of the season. He also brings multiple years of experience from his time starting at Stanford. Hinton has all the tools to be an elite tackle, it's about finding consistency. How good he can be may determine whether he starts at right or left next season, depending on the players behind him.
Hinton is the leader for one spot with Andrew Gentry currently expected to occupy the other. Gentry is a former top 100 recruit entering his third year in Ann Arbor after taking a two-year mission trip out of high school. Gentry is not only back in football shape, he is at a peak. The 23 year old played at every position in mop up duty last year, showing his athletic ability. But he was built to play tackle, which should happen this season.
Jeffrey Persi is an underrated player who has a career start at Michigan. He figures to be in the tackle battle, but he took snaps at right guard last season. He could be the 6th OL, which plays a major role in this offense.
There is a similar situation at guard where the starters are likely known, but left or right is not. Giovanni El-Hadi likely starts on nearly every other team in college football last season. Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter returned in 2023, blocking his path to the starting gig. El-Hadi has been very good in limited action, and now, after waiting his turn, he should get his first starting gig.
Michigan went to the portal for an offensive lineman for the third straight season with Northwestern guard Josh Priebe. He brings the one thing Michigan doesn't have much, experience. Like El-Hadi, Priebe has played left guard throughout his career, so one of them will have to move over to right.
X FACTOR
Greg Crippen is looking at a major role in 2024.
In 2022, Crippen expected to compete for a starting job but Michigan added Olu Oluwatimi in the portal. Crippen stayed at Michigan and learned behind one of the best centers in football. In 2023, once again thinking his chance to start was coming, Michigan added Drake Nugent in the portal. Nugent was rehabbing from an injury and Crippen fought for the starting job until the end of fall camp. Again, Crippen stayed, learned, and waited his turn. Now, it's his turn.
Crippen will be the starting center, but more importantly, he looks likely to be the leader of this offensive line and possibly one of the key leaders on offense. Without getting wax poetic, what Crippen has done in this era of college football is almost unheard of. Staying put, preparing every week like he is the starter despite two transfers being brought in over him.
Already a talented center on his own, Crippen enters this season fully embracing the opportunity he worked so hard for with the experience gained from playing behind Olu and Nugent. The center's job goes beyond blocking, and with a new starting quarterback his reads and protection callouts are going to be crucial.
I believe Crippen will be one of the best linemen for Michigan in 2024, and don't be shocked if he is named a captain. The first two acts of his Michigan Man story have been written, what he does this year could be one of the best Michigan stories of the last 10 years.
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram