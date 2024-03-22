For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward spring practices. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk about the men up front. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Reciever

Tight End

Offensive Line

EDGE

Defensive Tackle

Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

DEPTH CHART

Advertisement

EDGE STATUS PLAYER TACKLE STARTERS MYLES HINTON AND ANDREW GENTRY OR JEFFREY PERSI TACKLE BACKUPS TRISTAN BOUNDS, CONNOR JONES GUARD STARTERS GIOVANNI EL-HADI AND JOSH PRIEBE GUARD BACKUPS AMIR HERRING, DOMINICK GIUDICE, EVAN LINK CENTER STARTER GREG CRIPPEN CENTER BACKUPS RAHEEM ANDERSON EARLY ENROLLEES BLAKE FRAZIER, JAKE GUARNERA

WHAT'S THE STORY?

Six offensive linemen entered the NFL Draft, meaning the Wolverines will have five new starters next season. Talent, depth, and a cohesive group have been the keys to success in the last few seasons and will be the goal in 2024. Myles Hinton is a returning starter in many ways. He began the year as the starting right tackle and rotated with the unit at the end of the season. He also brings multiple years of experience from his time starting at Stanford. Hinton has all the tools to be an elite tackle, it's about finding consistency. How good he can be may determine whether he starts at right or left next season, depending on the players behind him. Hinton is the leader for one spot with Andrew Gentry currently expected to occupy the other. Gentry is a former top 100 recruit entering his third year in Ann Arbor after taking a two-year mission trip out of high school. Gentry is not only back in football shape, he is at a peak. The 23 year old played at every position in mop up duty last year, showing his athletic ability. But he was built to play tackle, which should happen this season. Jeffrey Persi is an underrated player who has a career start at Michigan. He figures to be in the tackle battle, but he took snaps at right guard last season. He could be the 6th OL, which plays a major role in this offense. There is a similar situation at guard where the starters are likely known, but left or right is not. Giovanni El-Hadi likely starts on nearly every other team in college football last season. Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter returned in 2023, blocking his path to the starting gig. El-Hadi has been very good in limited action, and now, after waiting his turn, he should get his first starting gig. Michigan went to the portal for an offensive lineman for the third straight season with Northwestern guard Josh Priebe. He brings the one thing Michigan doesn't have much, experience. Like El-Hadi, Priebe has played left guard throughout his career, so one of them will have to move over to right.



X FACTOR