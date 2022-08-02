22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #6 DT Mazi Smith

#6 DT Mazi Smith

As a Recruit

Mazi Smith was a top 150 recruit in 2019, one of the best 10 best DTs in the country. He played his high school ball on the west side of the state in East Kentwood, just outside Grand Rapids. Smith had an impressive offer list that included Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and of course Michigan. Smith committed in the summer of 2018 after a BBQ event at the Big House, on the same day as Erick All. Those two are now senior leaders of the Wolverines. Smith was a menace in the OK Red conference getting 18 tackles for loss in his senior season. Under Don Brown, Michigan had not recruited true defensive tackles well, but Smith was as true as they come.

Career at Michigan

Smith did not see a lot of action as a freshman, appearing in only two games for the Wolverines. Physically, Mazi was big but had not developed into the strong athlete everyone in Ann Arbor thought he could be. He would play in 5 of the 6 games in 2021 but only made three tackles. He was part of the rotations but not a serious contributor. There were concerns about Mazi's development and if he would ever become the top-flight defensive tackle he was projected to be. Frankly, the entire Michigan defense had these types of questions and at season's end changes were made. The arrival of Mike Macdonald was a change in scheme that saw some players no longer a fit for the Wolverines, but some players like Mazi Smith were right at home. Now in the best shape of his career, Smith would start every game for the Big Ten Champions in 2021. As a DT in Macdonald's defense, you need to be able to play multiple shades across the line and Mazi seemed to thrive. He had 37 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and four batted balls. Smith's job in 2021 was to be a gap filler and a guy that ate offensive lineman allowing edge rushers to get the QB. Smith did his job as well as anyone, and in 2022 his role is going to change.

2022 Expectations

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5GAIFdhdGNoIGhpbTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vbWF6aXNtaXRoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtYXppc21pdGg8 L2E+IGlzIG9uIHRoZSBCZWRuYXJpayBBd2FyZCBXYXRjaCBMaXN0ITxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iSFBpa1d5cnkxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v YkhQaWtXeXJ5MTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBGb290YmFsbCAo QFVNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VU1pY2hGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU1NDEwNDgzMDg1NDk1OTEwOD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Time flies and Mazi Smith is now a senior and leader for the Michigan Wolverines. He recently represented Michigan at Big Ten Media Days along with Erick All, Cade McNamara, and DJ Turner.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXppIFNtaXRoIG9uIHRoZSBDRlAgbG9zczog4oCcaXQganVzdCBn b2VzIHRvIHNob3cgbm8gbWF0dGVyIGhvdyBiaWcgYW5kIGJhZCB5b3UgdGhp bmsgeW91IGFyZSwgc29tZW9uZSBvdXQgdGhlcmUgaXMgYmlnZ2VyICZhbXA7 IGJhZGRlci7igJ08L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmFuZG9uIEp1c3RpY2UgKEBCcmFu ZG9uSnVzdGljZV8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJh bmRvbkp1c3RpY2VfL3N0YXR1cy8xNTUxOTg0NzQzOTYwNDEyMTYxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==