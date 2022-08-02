22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #6 DT Mazi Smith
Each week until the season begins MBR will be counting down the "22 in '22 Wolverines to Watch". These are the twenty-two players with the best chance to make an impact ranked by their potential impact.
#6 DT Mazi Smith
As a Recruit
Mazi Smith was a top 150 recruit in 2019, one of the best 10 best DTs in the country. He played his high school ball on the west side of the state in East Kentwood, just outside Grand Rapids. Smith had an impressive offer list that included Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and of course Michigan.
Smith committed in the summer of 2018 after a BBQ event at the Big House, on the same day as Erick All. Those two are now senior leaders of the Wolverines. Smith was a menace in the OK Red conference getting 18 tackles for loss in his senior season. Under Don Brown, Michigan had not recruited true defensive tackles well, but Smith was as true as they come.
Career at Michigan
Smith did not see a lot of action as a freshman, appearing in only two games for the Wolverines. Physically, Mazi was big but had not developed into the strong athlete everyone in Ann Arbor thought he could be.
He would play in 5 of the 6 games in 2021 but only made three tackles. He was part of the rotations but not a serious contributor. There were concerns about Mazi's development and if he would ever become the top-flight defensive tackle he was projected to be. Frankly, the entire Michigan defense had these types of questions and at season's end changes were made.
The arrival of Mike Macdonald was a change in scheme that saw some players no longer a fit for the Wolverines, but some players like Mazi Smith were right at home. Now in the best shape of his career, Smith would start every game for the Big Ten Champions in 2021. As a DT in Macdonald's defense, you need to be able to play multiple shades across the line and Mazi seemed to thrive. He had 37 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and four batted balls. Smith's job in 2021 was to be a gap filler and a guy that ate offensive lineman allowing edge rushers to get the QB. Smith did his job as well as anyone, and in 2022 his role is going to change.
2022 Expectations
Time flies and Mazi Smith is now a senior and leader for the Michigan Wolverines. He recently represented Michigan at Big Ten Media Days along with Erick All, Cade McNamara, and DJ Turner.
Off the field, Smith is an impressive person. He has passions far beyond football and cares deeply about education, social issues, and representation. It wasn't a shock to many that he was chosen to represent Michigan at Big Ten Media Days and it won't be a shock if he is chosen as a captain. The only returning starter on Michigan's defensive line, Smith's leadership will be essential to Michigan's success.
On the field, Smith has once again come to camp in the best shape of his life. He looked like an absolute monster in Indianapolis and made it clear he is focused on getting even better in 2022. With Michigan's defense looking to generate a pass rush from multiple places on the field, keep your eyes on Mazi. His lack of sack production has had as much to do with scheme as it has with his development. I wouldn't be shocked to see Mazi get 6+ sacks this year. He is going to be on the field a lot, and so much of a defense's strength starts up the middle, and Michigan's defense starts with Mazi Smith.
While the Michigan Man mantra has been hijacked in so many ways when you see the football and personal development of someone like Mazi Smith you just can't help but say he is the embodiment of a Michigan man. His growth has been incredible and you can be excited and proud of the player and man that Mazi Smith has become. Whatever levels Michigan football reaches this season, it will be at least in part because Mazi carried them there.
