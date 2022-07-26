Big Ten Media Days Central: All of M&BR's coverage in one place
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Maize & Blue Review is live from Lucas Oil Stadium as Michigan is currently participating in Big Ten Media Days, another sign that the football season is right around the corner.
Media Days is a busy time for the football program as well as us, which means the content is coming fast and furious all day and week from the event.
Below, you can find all of the content we produce from Big Ten Media Days so you won't have to worry about missing anything.
Stories, videos and everything else in between all in one place!
Video
Content
Could Michigan's Media Day attendees become future captains?
Harbaugh on DC Minter: ‘Best thing for our team’
Harbaugh's goals for 2022 to 'Beat Ohio State and Michigan State'
McNamara and McCarthy 'tough to beat out' at QB according to Harbaugh
Moore and Weiss take over offensive staff Harbaugh calls 'tremendous'
Harbaugh names Cade McNamara starter for fall camp, welcomes competition
