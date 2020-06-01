 Michigan Wolverines Football | Film Room: Michigan WR Commit Markus Allen Brings 'Big-Play Ability' For Jim Harbaugh
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 09:00:00 -0500') }} football

Film Room: Michigan WR Commit Markus Allen Brings 'Big-Play Ability'

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

2021 three-star Clayton (Oh.) Northmont wide receiver Markus Allen committed to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan on April 28 of this year.

We caught up with Rivals midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt to break down his film.

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver commit Markus Allen.
Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver commit Markus Allen.
The Film

The Breakdown

The 6-2, 185-pounder racked up 51 receptions for 1,099 yards and 15 touchdowns as a high school junior in 2019.

On film, Allen shows a wide array of traits as a pass-catcher. He can stretch the field, run after the catch and is elusive with the ball in his hands.

"Markus has more of that typical receiver size for your outside wide receiver," Helmholdt said. "He is that big play-type wide receiver. He is going to stretch the field. He averaged over 20 yards per catch last season. So, he’s definitely a guy who has that big-play ability on the outside."

After U-M's 2020 recruiting class that was comprised of smaller wide receivers that may be better suited for the slot position, Allen will come in and add more of an all-around wideout to the team in 2021.

"I think he’s athletic enough to be able to provide you with everything you want at the outside wide receiver position," Helmholdt said. "He’s not just a deep threat, but I think he’s shown he can catch a bubble screen, he can go over the middle, he can help you move the chains.

"I think he does check a lot of boxes at that outside receiver position."

