Today's matchup in Ann Arbor between the Michigan Wolverines' football team and the Penn State Nittany Lions is a game between two college football giants who have fallen on extremely hard times. PSU's 0-5 start is the worst in school history, while the Maize and Blue's 1-3 start (they're 2-3 now) was the worst since the 1967 campaign when Bump Elliott was roaming the sidelines.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team blew out Penn State in 2016, 49-10. (AP Images)

Both clubs have been ranked in each of the last three meetings dating back to 2017, but again, that's not the case this year. The storylines have basically been "everything that can go wrong has gone wrong" for both clubs, though U-M at least has some optimism surrounding its squad once again in the form of redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara. He gave U-M a spark last week in a 48-42 win at Rutgers, when he threw for 260 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in what his first career extensive game action. McNamara is heavily expected to receive the start against Penn State, though head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't want to confirm it to the media (and rightfully so) in his Monday press conference. This afternoon's game is also the first time Michigan has hosted Penn State at noon since 2000, with Ann Arbor being a place U-M has dominated the series as of late. The Wolverines hold an 8-1 record against the Nittany Lions at The Big House since 1997.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Wolverines Football: What Time is the Game? What Channel is it on? How to Watch, More

Kickoff: 12:00 PM ET Venue: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: ABC will broadcast the game to a national audience. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Mike Golic Sr. (color) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline) will call the game. Radio: Jim Brandstatter (play-by-play), Dan Dierdorf (color) and Doug Karsch (sideline), a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com, will call the action on the Learfield IMG College Michigan Football Radio Network. Anchored by WWJ-AM (950) in Detroit, the Michigan Radio Networkis comprised of 38 affiliate stations in Michigan and Ohioduring football season. Series History: This will be the 24th meeting between Michigan and Penn State. The Wolverines have a 14-9 advantage in the all-time series, with an 8-3 record at Michigan Stadium and a 6-6 mark at Beaver Stadium. Line: Michigan is a 1.5-point road favorite at most sports books, according to VegasInsider.

Weather Forecast for Kickoff: Penn State at Michigan Wolverines Football

Forecasts are calling for 41-degree temperatures at kickoffs with nothing but sunny skies and highs hitting 45 degrees by 3 PM ET. There is also a zero percent chance of precipitation and wind gusts not expected to exceed 12 miles-per-hour.

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching