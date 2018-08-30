Michigan Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (Aug. 30)
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football heading toward the opener with Notre Dame.
TheWolverine's Latest Coverage of Fall Camp:
• Jim Harbaugh on Shea Patterson: 'He Does so Many Things Well'
• News and Views: Pep Hamilton on the Offense
• By the Numbers: U-M can Snap Road Losing Streak to Ranked Teams at ND
• Wolverine Watch: Getting up for the Season
• Pep Hamilton has High Praise for Many on Offense
• Videos: Hamilton, Mattison Preview Notre Dame
• Mattison Talks Starters on the D-Line, Gary's Health
• Winovich Knows the Necessary Adjustments Have Been Made
• Presser What we Learned — 'Our Defense is one of a Kind'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook