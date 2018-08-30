Ticker
Michigan Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (Aug. 30)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football heading toward the opener with Notre Dame.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan opener Saturday night at Notre Dame.
TheWolverine's Latest Coverage of Fall Camp:

• Jim Harbaugh on Shea Patterson: 'He Does so Many Things Well'

• News and Views: Pep Hamilton on the Offense

• By the Numbers: U-M can Snap Road Losing Streak to Ranked Teams at ND

• Wolverine Watch: Getting up for the Season

• Pep Hamilton has High Praise for Many on Offense

• Videos: Hamilton, Mattison Preview Notre Dame

• Mattison Talks Starters on the D-Line, Gary's Health

• Winovich Knows the Necessary Adjustments Have Been Made

• Presser What we Learned — 'Our Defense is one of a Kind'

• Harbaugh Names No. 3 Running Back, Talks Shea Patterson

---

{{ article.author_name }}