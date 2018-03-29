Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-29 13:13:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Spring Preview: Cornerbacks

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Khvphjjdvvjiugs6dtbf
Michigan junior Lavert Hill is expected to be the No. 1 cornerback again in 2018.

Michigan's spring football practices kicked off last week, which means it's time to preview each position group for the upcoming season.

Today we move on to cornerbacks, an area led by several veterans with NFL futures.

Returning Players

Michigan Cornerbacks 2018
Name Year Height Weight 2017 Stats (Tackles-TFL-Pass Breakups-Interceptions)

Lavert Hill

Junior

5-11

177

25-5-7-2

David Long

Junior

5-11

187

21-2-6-2

Brandon Watson

Fifth-year Senior

5-11

200

21-1.5-5-0

Ambry Thomas

Sophomore

6-0

179

7-0.5-0-0

Benjamin St-Juste

Sophomore

6-3

193

3-0-0-0

Newcomers

Observations

The defense overall should be strong again in the fall, and the cornerbacks are no different. Michigan will start both Hill and Long, who each could leave for the NFL at the end of the year.

The Wolverines had the nation's best pass defense last year, and this duo is a huge reason why.

Watson and Thomas will again rotate in and help with depth. Thomas may be so good that defensive coordinator Don Brown will need to create ways to get him on the field. He's been one of the most impressive players in spring ball so far. Watson is a reliable veteran who can play the nickel.

St-Juste is coming along, but is likely to remain of special teams unless there are injury issues elsewhere in the secondary. He's only a sophomore, so U-M is in no rush to throw him into the fire. He will play, just not as much as the guys mentioned above.

As for the freshmen, Sims has the best chance to see the field. He's an early enrollee and was the team's highest ranked recruit in this class. He's got a lot to learn, but he's got length and athleticism that the Wolverines can utilize. He will likely contribute on special teams.

Green and Gray will arrive to camp this summer. It's hard to predict how they will each fit in during their first year, but it will either be special teams or a redshirt for the pair.


Projected Depth Chart

1. Lavert Hill — starter

2. David Long — starter

3. Ambry Thomas

4. Brandon Watson

5. Benjamin St-Juste

6. Myles Sims

Position Battle To Watch

There really aren't any battles here. It's pretty straightforward, outside of maybe some shuffling between depth guys like St-Juste or Sims. Thomas appears to have separated himself as a future star, so keeping an eye on where and when he plays and if it's over Watson could be something to watch.

More Spring Previews From The Wolverine

• Wide Receivers

• Tight Ends

• Running Backs

• Quarterbacks

• Offensive Guard/Center

• Offensive Tackle

• Defensive Ends

• Defensive Tackles

• Linebackers

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}