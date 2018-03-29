Michigan's spring football practices kicked off last week, which means it's time to preview each position group for the upcoming season.

The defense overall should be strong again in the fall, and the cornerbacks are no different. Michigan will start both Hill and Long, who each could leave for the NFL at the end of the year.

The Wolverines had the nation's best pass defense last year, and this duo is a huge reason why.

Watson and Thomas will again rotate in and help with depth. Thomas may be so good that defensive coordinator Don Brown will need to create ways to get him on the field. He's been one of the most impressive players in spring ball so far. Watson is a reliable veteran who can play the nickel.

St-Juste is coming along, but is likely to remain of special teams unless there are injury issues elsewhere in the secondary. He's only a sophomore, so U-M is in no rush to throw him into the fire. He will play, just not as much as the guys mentioned above.

As for the freshmen, Sims has the best chance to see the field. He's an early enrollee and was the team's highest ranked recruit in this class. He's got a lot to learn, but he's got length and athleticism that the Wolverines can utilize. He will likely contribute on special teams.

Green and Gray will arrive to camp this summer. It's hard to predict how they will each fit in during their first year, but it will either be special teams or a redshirt for the pair.



