Michigan Wolverines Football: The Rundown - Michigan vs. Florida

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Recruiting Editor

Michigan vs. Florida

Date: Dec. 29, 2018

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (73,272); Atlanta, Ga.

Kickoff: 12:00 pm

Television: ESPN

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 195) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: Michigan has met Florida four times previously — all of which have been wins, including two under Jim Harbaugh … The Wolverines have previously played SEC schools 14 times in bowls (8-6 record) and 35 times overall (25-9-1) … U-M is ranked No. 7 nationally in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 8 by the Associated Press and coaches; Florida checks in at No. 10 in all three listings.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Previewing Florida With A Gator Insider

Breaking Down Every Phase Of Saturday's Florida/Michigan Showdown

Michigan Wolverines Football Keys To The Game: Peach Bowl Vs. Florida

Michigan Wolverines Football: Shea Patterson Ready For His First Bowl

Brandon Brown

Michigan Wolverines Football: Dan Mullen Talks Shea Patterson and More

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

What They're Saying About The Michigan Wolverines Football: Florida Edition

Michigan Football News & Views: Harbaugh And The Jets, Peach Bowl And More

Brandon Brown

Pep Hamilton On U-M's Motivation, Getting Rid Of 'Bad Taste In Our Mouths'

Brandon Brown

Michigan Wolverines Football: Coordinators, Players Talk Peach Bowl, More

Michigan Football Twitter Account

Michigan Wolverines Football: Two New Captains For Game Day, More

Michigan Wolverines Football-Practice Video, Pics From Peach Bowl Practice

Michigan Wolverines Football: Thursday Peach Bowl Practice Video

Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Thursday Peach Bowl Notes

Michigan Football: Wolverines Really Want An 11th Win

Wolverine Watch: Yes, It Matters

Lon Horwedel

Michigan Wolverines Football: Juwann Bushell-Beatty Will Miss Peach Bowl

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Michigan Wolverines Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas, Pre-Peach Bowl

Graphic by Brandon Brown

Biggest Takeaways From What The U-M Players Said In Atlanta This Week

Jim Harbaugh's Morning Press Conference With Dan Mullen

Chris Balas

A Bit More On Florida From The Gators' Side Of Things

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Staff Picks: Peach Bowl, Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Florida Gators

Michigan Football Twitter Account

