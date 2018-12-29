Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan vs. Florida

Date: Dec. 29, 2018

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (73,272); Atlanta, Ga.

Kickoff: 12:00 pm

Television: ESPN

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 195) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: Michigan has met Florida four times previously — all of which have been wins, including two under Jim Harbaugh … The Wolverines have previously played SEC schools 14 times in bowls (8-6 record) and 35 times overall (25-9-1) … U-M is ranked No. 7 nationally in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 8 by the Associated Press and coaches; Florida checks in at No. 10 in all three listings.