The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 24
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
IT'S OFFICIAL! Jordan Poole will be staying in @NBADraft— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 23, 2019
In two 〽️🏀 seasons ⤵️
✔️ 63-15 record
✔️ 13-3 postseason record
✔️✌️ B1G Tournament 🏆🏆
✔️✌️ straight Sweet 16s
✔️A Final Four & National Title Game
THANK YOU Jordan
WISHING you nothing but success#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/opW3tzVEPa
Michigan has had 384 #NFLDraft selections -- and each team has grabbed a few Wolverines. 😉#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/dNfuoylHOP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 23, 2019
Thanks for the memories, Jordan Poole! #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/MarCbMr0Ch— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 23, 2019
Here's a taste of what Jordan Poole can bring to the next level. 👀— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 23, 2019
Best of luck to the @umichbball guard! pic.twitter.com/8sFqAmmD0o
A moment @umichbball fans will never forget. pic.twitter.com/WtZ9WsRpHT— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 23, 2019
Where will David Long land in the NFL draft?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 23, 2019
Who knows, but someone's getting a good one in the former @UMichFootball DB.
BTN x @ZipRecruiter pic.twitter.com/B6F6WaR9AC
“You’re going to get a complete player ... and a first-class individual.” - @FBCoachDBrown on @_Dbush11. #GoBlue x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yHYJYzeWVy— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 23, 2019
Eyes on the prize. @UMichFootball is going to crush it at the #NFLDraft! #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/qOrTH28Zj6— Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) April 23, 2019
FINAL: Michigan 14, Detroit Mercy 7— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) April 23, 2019
Five Wolverines net two goals, Pendino earns the program single season record!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/4QhicunATj
Rivalry Sweep. #GoBlue #GoMaize pic.twitter.com/Uc5QuEoqNf— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 24, 2019
A fortune cookie and initiative from Brent Noseworthy landed him a spot with @UMichLacrosse.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 23, 2019
As a senior, he'll leave the field as the program’s all-time leading goal scorer.
Watch the feature ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/onkdhQU78f
#OTD in 2010 @umichgolf’s Ashley Bauer shot a record-setting 65 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 23, 2019
Her seven-under 65 was a U-M, Big Ten, and University Ridge Golf Course single round record. Bauer finished the tournament in second place. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sOa220DwWC
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: (Still) High Expectations For Wolverines’ Defense
• Andrew Hussey, Sporting News NFL Draft Analyst Breaks Down Rashan Gary's Potential
• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Jordan Poole Will Remain In The NBA Draft
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Aaron Willis Loves It At U-M
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Where Last Two Seasons Rank in Michigan History
• Austin Fox, Adam Schefter Joins Harbaugh Podcast To Discuss Gary, Bush & More
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Off To Good Start With John Griffith
• Andrew Hussey, Where Michigan Football's Prospects Land On NFL Draft Analysts' Big Boards
• Austin Fox, Garrett Dellinger (Part Of Clarkston's Elite OT Duo) Recaps His Trip To U-M
Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: The story behind Jordan Poole’s all-in decision on the NBA Draft
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook