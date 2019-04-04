The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 4
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
The QBs of A2. @Coach_BenMcD #GoBlue 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UDzJ9AeL6t— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 3, 2019
There's another Devin in town. @devin_gil #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/61TKd50jdy— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 3, 2019
🔜#GoBlue x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/lyviluPX2W— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 2, 2019
30 years ago today, @umichbball 𝙎𝙃𝙊𝘾𝙆𝙀𝘿 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 3, 2019
The Wolverines, led by Glen Rice, marched through the NCAA Tournament and defeated Seton Hall to win the 1989 National Championship. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/C7eEHQdYsN
#OTD 30 years ago, @umichbball won the national title. 🏆— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 3, 2019
The OT victory over Seton Hall was the exclamation point on one of the greatest seasons in @B1GMBBall history. pic.twitter.com/i4qGN69EUZ
4/3/07,@umichbball hired @JohnBeilein.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 3, 2019
A lot of good has happened in Ann Arbor since that day. pic.twitter.com/E5kRpM5aKN
TWELVE IN A ROW. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UvcyM7e6jY— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 3, 2019
WIN! Michigan tops Toledo, 8-2.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 3, 2019
Catch us at home Friday in a 4 p.m. Big Ten matchup w/ Minnesota #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wtpJ6uHOhE
❗️Don't forget❗️ @umichwgym is hosting NCAA Regionals is this weekend (April 4-6) at Crisler!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 3, 2019
More info & tickets » https://t.co/53XcOfM3mN pic.twitter.com/e4SQSZ39as
.@umichsoftball beat Toledo today 24-3 (5 Innings) at Alumni Field. That's 12 consecutive victories for the Wolverines who host Indiana in a B1G Weekend coming up! @EdUofM has the highlights from the Wilpon Complex.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/D4w88Q9Jiy— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) April 3, 2019
Bark in the Park is here! Don't forget to preregister your dog ahead of Saturday's gamehttps://t.co/VOpnDkIR3N #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/e4GXxJ4zI4— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 4, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football News & Views: Harbaugh Talks Wolverines’ Spring Standouts
• Andrew Hussey, Running Back Tru Wilson Emerging As A Leader
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh On Peoples-Jones, Dwumfour Injuries
• Austin Fox, Wide Receivers Have Performed At An Elite Level Everywhere Gattis Has Been
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Corey Wren Now Considering U-M
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Thoughts On Jim Harbaugh’s Spring Comments
• Andrew Hussey, Rashan Gary and Devin Bush Near The Top Of Most NFL Draft Boards
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Harbaugh On Injuries, Position Battles
• Austin Fox,
• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Michigan analyst departs to join Pep Hamilton in XFL
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook