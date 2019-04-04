Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 4

Andrew Hussey
Staff Writer

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media Wednesday to discuss spring practice.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"He’s a tremendous teacher, brings a lot of energy to meetings and to the practice field. He’s coaching a lot of people on every play. I think that’s been a good theme for all our coaches. They’ve really been engaged, coaching really well."
— Jim Harbaugh on Josh Gattis

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football News & Views: Harbaugh Talks Wolverines’ Spring Standouts

• Andrew Hussey, Running Back Tru Wilson Emerging As A Leader

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh On Peoples-Jones, Dwumfour Injuries

• Austin Fox, Wide Receivers Have Performed At An Elite Level Everywhere Gattis Has Been

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Corey Wren Now Considering U-M

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Thoughts On Jim Harbaugh’s Spring Comments

• Andrew Hussey, Rashan Gary and Devin Bush Near The Top Of Most NFL Draft Boards

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Harbaugh On Injuries, Position Battles

• Austin Fox,

• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Michigan analyst departs to join Pep Hamilton in XFL

---

