The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 26
Tweets of the Day:
Blessed to say I am verbally Committed to The University of Michigan #goblue 〽 @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/VEtTsMs69q— Micah Mazzccua (@MicahMazzccua) February 26, 2019
🗣 Michigan and Michigan State will meet for the second time this season Saturday, March 9 in East Lansing at 8 p.m. on ESPN!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/4FdNtjBYdu— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 25, 2019
This week in the polls ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/bI079jDKll— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 25, 2019
Tommy Henry has been named the Big Ten's Pitcher of the Week. Michigan's lefty needed just 88 pitches in a 13-strikeout, 1-hit complete game outing at The Citadel on Friday. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Yxy7ZYuNqD— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 25, 2019
"There's so much more to our season than beating Michigan State, and I know that hurts some of our fans who love this game."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 25, 2019
- @JohnBeilein, on loss vs. Michigan State pic.twitter.com/7ewFVfT0gI
Michigan (6-0) remains No. 20 in the latest @BaseballAmerica Top-25 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5WdcwY0KzA— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 25, 2019
Michigan (6-0) remains No. 17 in the latest https://t.co/fvgBiK3iUY Top-25 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/elYuHa4yMj— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 25, 2019
Undefeated Michigan enters the @CBNewspaper Top-25 at No. 25 this week . #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9MUOtHlG3N— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 25, 2019
Another one! Congrats to @nazhillmon on being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the sixth time! https://t.co/n2AbY4TzVM #goblue pic.twitter.com/mARG8jU1u3— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 25, 2019
Naz Hillmon of @umichwbball picks up her 6th #B1GWBBall Freshman of the Week award this season after averaging 24.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 3.5 spg with a .731 FG% last week, including a career-high 27 pts/11 rebs/6 stls Sunday at Michigan State: https://t.co/yo0N7iusbs pic.twitter.com/Ie0EBXuw6F— Big Ten Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) February 25, 2019
We are honoring this senior class on Sunday before our game against Wisconsin. First 1,000 fans get this flag! #goblue pic.twitter.com/5VcCWdc9nH— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 25, 2019
His game isn't the only thing that's improved since @JonTeske joined @umichbball.@BTNJourney - Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/mWX5783Pzf— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 25, 2019
His first scholarship offer came in... 8th grade.— NFL (@NFL) February 25, 2019
Nation's top high school prospect.
2x All-Big Ten honors for @UMichFootball.
And an absolute monster coming after your QB.
Which team will draft @RashanAGary?
4 days until the 2019 #NFLCombine!
📺: March 1-4 | @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/UBgwJtt2mp
Marcia: “If you hit a half-court shot, our team can skip their Tuesday lift.”@babydavis51: @umichbball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/s2q8EucMh3— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) February 25, 2019
#OTD in 1967 @umichwrestling defeated No. 1-ranked Michigan State to stay undefeated.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 25, 2019
U-M heavyweight Dave Porter scored a pin against MSU's Jeff Richardson to give the Wolverines a 16-14 upset victory. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JAsSggwDnC
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
