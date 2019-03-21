The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 21
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
.@CoachNua met with the media after today's practice, and he's excited to be at Michigan.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 21, 2019
"If you're in this profession, if you're a player or a coach, you want to be the best."#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oQKMHfyrP4
.@CoachNua is getting to know these players during spring practices. He values their combination of youth and experience.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rN6IQtfqPU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 21, 2019
Big-time success across the board. @UMichFootball@umichbball@umichwbball#GoBlue x #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/1HvQBAqAlZ— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 20, 2019
Michigan's Jordan Brewer @B_R_5_5_Z_Y has connected on four homers with 14 RBI in his last four games #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yjYUygGEQj— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 20, 2019
✌️Michigan!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 20, 2019
✈️✈️✈️
🔜Louisville! #goblue #NCAAW pic.twitter.com/hlPdeQQrqg
Getting ready for this weekend's NCAA Tournament! #goblue #NCAAW pic.twitter.com/FwZnuYrchv— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 21, 2019
You can always improve in basketball.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 20, 2019
We are getting better today. #GoBlue x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/XqMA7yv05D
Witness The Madness!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 21, 2019
It all begins in 24 hours! #GoBlue x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/bUCupBrro6
L O O S E #GoBlue x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/n52rpm9PvC— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 21, 2019
1 v 1#GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/yKRDyCtuUE— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 20, 2019
Day 1 was a great start, Day 2 starts “Stringing em together!!!” #GoBlue #LTGIWLUB https://t.co/Xb2DYdv72C— Ben McDaniels (@Coach_BenMcD) March 20, 2019
Mustache March is en route to Texas for our weekend series @TTU_Baseball. #GoBlue— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 20, 2019
Check out the efforts by our friends, @ECUBaseball to #StrikeoutALS https://t.co/ad1AwWA3F8 pic.twitter.com/P3F7WMLr7M
Is @TTU_Baseball ready for Mustache March? #GoBlue#StrikeoutALS https://t.co/ad1AwWRF3I pic.twitter.com/qzlmMpEBuA— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 20, 2019
Quinn Hughes Named Top Ten Finalist for the Hobey Baker Award! #Hughes43Hobey pic.twitter.com/iwzFUlzdU5— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 20, 2019
#OTD in 1995 the @umichswimdive Women finished their best season, placing second at NCAAs. Alecia Humphrey won two individual NCAA titles, and swam on the championship 400-yard medley relay.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 20, 2019
The Wolverines also captured the B1G title in 1995. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/i0xORi2CKy
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Knows Montana Can Play
• Austin Fox, Shaun Nua Provides Update On Luiji Vilain, Likes What He Has In D-Line
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: Buzz On The Wolverines From Des Moines
• Andrew Hussey, Carlo Kemp Likes New Defensive Line Coach Shaun Nua
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Open Practice Video From Des Moines
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Maliq Carr Puts Michigan In Top 5
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Photo Feature: Wolverines Practice, Prepare For Montana
• Austin Fox, Jon Jansen 'Excited To See What This New Josh Gattis Offense Looks Like'
• Andrew Hussey, Jim Harbaugh 'Excited' By The Running Backs
• Austin Fox, Videos: Campanile, Nua Meet With The Media For The First Time At Michigan
• Chris Balas, Wednesday Thoughts: Spring Football, NCAA Tourney Musings & More
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Have we seen Michigan basketball's ceiling, or is there more to come?
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook