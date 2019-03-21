Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-21 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 21

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Tcvm3dkkq3vc4fdkirtw
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"That's one constant you have in basketball is to have a good defensive team. There have been times we have had a great defensive team, and we're going to have to be great defensively against them"
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Knows Montana Can Play

• Austin Fox, Shaun Nua Provides Update On Luiji Vilain, Likes What He Has In D-Line

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: Buzz On The Wolverines From Des Moines

• Andrew Hussey, Carlo Kemp Likes New Defensive Line Coach Shaun Nua

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Open Practice Video From Des Moines

Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Maliq Carr Puts Michigan In Top 5

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Photo Feature: Wolverines Practice, Prepare For Montana

• Austin Fox, Jon Jansen 'Excited To See What This New Josh Gattis Offense Looks Like'

• Andrew Hussey, Jim Harbaugh 'Excited' By The Running Backs

• Austin Fox, Videos: Campanile, Nua Meet With The Media For The First Time At Michigan

• Chris Balas, Wednesday Thoughts: Spring Football, NCAA Tourney Musings & More

• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Have we seen Michigan basketball's ceiling, or is there more to come?

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}