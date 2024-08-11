For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward fall camp. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk about the big men up front. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback Running Back Wide Reciever Tight End Offensive Line EDGE Defensive Tackle Linebacker Cornerback Safety

DEPTH CHART

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE LINE STATUS PLAYER 3T STARTER MASON GRAHAM 3T ROTATION TREY PIERCE 5T STARTER RAYSHAUN BENNY 5T ROTATION ENOW ETTA NT STARTER KENNETH GRANT NT BACKUP IKE IWUNNAH DEPTH ALESSANDRO LORENZETTI, BROOKS BAHR, OWEN WAFLE, DEYVID PALEPALE, TED HAMMOND, MANUEL BEIGEL

WHAT'S THE STORY?

While the offense is in transition and full of question marks, that is not true for the defense. And nowhere is there less doubt about who leads the way than with the defensive tackles. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant return and should be the best DT duo in college football. Graham does it all. A run stuffer with an average depth of tackle of just 1 yard. Graham had as many pressures as a pass rusher as Josaiah Stewart, a win rate better than Derrick Moore, and led the team in hits on the QB. Grant played behind Mazi Smith in year one and wasn't given the same opportunities as Graham. He does things a 6'3" 340lb man shouldn't be able to do, like chasing down Kaytron Allen in the open field.





Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBEVCBLZW5uZXRoIEdyYW50IHdlaWdocyAzNDAgcG91 bmRzIGFuZCBoZSBqdXN0IHJhbiBkb3duIFBlbm4gU3RhdGVzIHJ1bm5pbmcg YmFjayBpbiB0aGUgb3BlbiBmaWVsZC4gQmlnIG1hbiBydW5zIGZhc3QgPGJy PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSWh1MzY0b3FXUCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0lodTM2NG9xV1A8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkZMIEhpZ2hzIChA ZnJpdG9fcGF3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZyaXRv X3Bhdy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMzQwNjU4MjM4ODU3MjUzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Best way to show Grant can do it all? Look at this stat line. 29 tackles, 5 for loss with 3.5 sacks, 6 quarterback hurries, 5 pass breakups, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery. Controlled chaos, Grant is a menace. Having two interior players who can cause this much havoc is, well, a gift from the football gods, as Jim Harbaugh would say. The issue for defenses? You can only double-team one.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGlsbCB0aGlua2luZyBhYm91dCB0aGlzIHNhY2sgYnkgS2VubmV0 aCBHcmFudC4gRHVkZSBpcyBhIG1vbnN0ZXIg8J+YpDxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OZ09EUlhMTWJJIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v TmdPRFJYTE1iSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKRCDjgL3vuI8gKEBNR29KREJs dWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTUdvSkRCbHVlL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzQ1NTc3MDA4NjYxMjQyMjg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkphbnVhcnkgMTEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Last season, Graham, Grant, and Kris Jenkins overshadowed a sneaky, impressive season from Rayshaun Benny. Playing 244 snaps while the other three played 400+, Benny still had only two fewer tackles than Grant and more tackles for loss than Grant and Jenkins. Benny had zero missed tackles in 2023—just an efficient run-stopping machine who should excel in a more significant role this season. Benny is healthy and has been a full go in fall practices. Trey Pierce will be the next sophomore breakout and could see heavy rotation as DT4 and arguably the position's future in a post-Graham and Grant world. How he has developed in the offseason will be a story to watch in the spring. Already a lean and strong 300lbs last season, any additional weight will make Pierce a force in the 3T/NT rotation.

X FACTOR