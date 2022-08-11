22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #5 CB DJ Turner

#6 CB DJ Turner

As a Recruit

DJ Turner was a top target for Michigan in the 2019 class, and the Wolverines pursued him heavily throughout the process. Turner committed days after a visit to Ann Arbor, he chose Michigan over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, LSU, you name it. Turner committed in the same two-day window as TE Erick All and DT Mazi Smith. Turner had an incredible high school career where he was the top defensive player at Georgia's North Gwinett High School before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior year. Turner was dinged in recruiting rankings for his size, but Michigan was confident he would grow into his frame.

Career at Michigan

There's no way around it, Turner had a rocky start to his career in Ann Arbor. As a freshman, he only saw the field four times, always on special teams. His sophomore season was the 2020 shortened season, a tough year for all Wolverines, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Despite the struggles in the secondary, the coaches didn't allow Turner to break through. He once again played four games, playing corner in only one. Entering 2021 people were questioning Turner's potential and if he would ever break through. Doubters and new a defensive scheme fueled DJ as he cracked the two deep and eventually took over the CB2 job. Turner would play in all 14 games and start 8 at CB. He was solid almost immediately with 9 pass breakups and 2 interceptions. Analytic services like PFF consistently had Turner as one of the best cover corners in the conference. He would finish the year an All-B1G honoree.

2022 Expectations