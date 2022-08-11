22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #5 CB DJ Turner
Each week until the season begins MBR will be counting down the "22 in '22 Wolverines to Watch". These are the twenty-two players with the best chance to make an impact ranked by their potential impact.
THE LIST: #22 DB Will Johnson | #21 OL Zak Zinter | #20 DL Kris Jenkins | #19 DB/WR Mike Sainristil | #18 WR Darrius Clemons | #17 EDGE Jaylen Harrell | #16 WR AJ Henning | #15 DE Taylor Upshaw | #14 TE Erick All | #13 DB Rod Moore | #12 C Olu Oluwatimi | #11 WR Andrel Anthony | #10 LB Junior Colson | #9 WR Ronnie Bell | #8 S RJ Moten | #7 WR Cornelius Johnson | #6 DT Mazi Smith | #5 CB DJ Turner
#6 CB DJ Turner
As a Recruit
DJ Turner was a top target for Michigan in the 2019 class, and the Wolverines pursued him heavily throughout the process. Turner committed days after a visit to Ann Arbor, he chose Michigan over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, LSU, you name it. Turner committed in the same two-day window as TE Erick All and DT Mazi Smith.
Turner had an incredible high school career where he was the top defensive player at Georgia's North Gwinett High School before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior year. Turner was dinged in recruiting rankings for his size, but Michigan was confident he would grow into his frame.
Career at Michigan
There's no way around it, Turner had a rocky start to his career in Ann Arbor. As a freshman, he only saw the field four times, always on special teams.
His sophomore season was the 2020 shortened season, a tough year for all Wolverines, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Despite the struggles in the secondary, the coaches didn't allow Turner to break through. He once again played four games, playing corner in only one.
Entering 2021 people were questioning Turner's potential and if he would ever break through. Doubters and new a defensive scheme fueled DJ as he cracked the two deep and eventually took over the CB2 job. Turner would play in all 14 games and start 8 at CB. He was solid almost immediately with 9 pass breakups and 2 interceptions. Analytic services like PFF consistently had Turner as one of the best cover corners in the conference. He would finish the year an All-B1G honoree.
2022 Expectations
It is 2022 and DJ Turner is now CB1. He recently represented Michigan at Big Ten Media Days along with Erick All, Cade McNamara, and DJ Turner.
Turner heads to the season with expectations as high as any Wolverine this year. Projected to be one of the top corners in the Big Ten if not the country.
Turner is now 6'0" 180lbs and looks physically ready to challenge all the best WRs in the conference.
Steve Clinkscale made a huge impact on the secondary last season and no one saw the benefits more than Turner. With Jesse Minter taking over for Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator the focus on the cornerbacks will continue. Minter's background is with defensive backs and if there is any major difference between the two styles of the coaches it is Minter's belief in pass coverage sacks. Turner is going to be tasked with being a lockdown corner for the 2022 defense. Still, you hope opposing QBs will challenge Turner as he is a real threat to find the end zone on an interception.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram