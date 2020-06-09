Film Room: Michigan DE Commit Kechaun Bennett Can Win With Power And Speed
Suffield (Conn.) Academy four-star weakside defensive end Kechaun Bennett made a late-night commitment to Michigan on May 27, adding another top defensive prospect to the Wolverines' 2021 class. He chose Michigan over offers from Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and a handful of other major programs.
We caught up with Rivals mid-atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman to get the breakdown on Bennett's game.
The Film
The Breakdown
Bennett is athletic and physical at the defensive end spot, and he'll be a candidate to play multiple positions at U-M. He showed off just what kind of tools he has in his arsenal last season as a high school junior.
"Kechaun is a big, powerful defensive end," Friedman said. "He can win with power, and he can win with speed.
"He plays pretty good competition up at Suffield. It’s not generally thought of as an area where there’s really good football, but the teams that they play are really well-coached, really fundamentally sound teams. They play a lot of post-grad teams, as well, guys that are physically developed, kind of on par with that early college player in physical development.
