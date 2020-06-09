Bennett is athletic and physical at the defensive end spot, and he'll be a candidate to play multiple positions at U-M. He showed off just what kind of tools he has in his arsenal last season as a high school junior.

"Kechaun is a big, powerful defensive end," Friedman said. "He can win with power, and he can win with speed.

"He plays pretty good competition up at Suffield. It’s not generally thought of as an area where there’s really good football, but the teams that they play are really well-coached, really fundamentally sound teams. They play a lot of post-grad teams, as well, guys that are physically developed, kind of on par with that early college player in physical development.