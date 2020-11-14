Football Gameday Central: Wisconsin Badgers Vs. The Michigan Wolverines
The Michigan Wolverines' football team will take on the Wisconsin Badgers tonight at 7:30 ET, looking to turn its season around. Back-to-back losses to Michigan State and Indiana have ruined the good will the Maize and Blue built with their season-opening win at Minnesota, with head coach Jim Harbaugh's crew going in the wrong direction ever since.
Wisconsin, meanwhile, has only played one game this year. It crushed Illinois, 45-7, in the opener, but then saw its matchups with Nebraska and Purdue wiped out. Tonight's game, as a result, will be the first for the Badgers since Oct. 23.
The series between Michigan and Wisconsin has been tight in recent years (UW holds a slight 5-4 edge since 2006), but the Wolverines have consistently taken care of the Badgers in Ann Arbor.
U-M is 7-1 against Wisconsin at The Big House since 1995, with the lone loss during that span occurring in 2010. Home field advantage means less this year than perhaps any season in college football history though.
Much of the focus surrounding the Badgers' team heading into this one will be whether or not redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz plays. He connected on 20 of his 21 passes for 248 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in the team's win over Illinois.
U-M redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton, on the other hand, threw for 344 yards last week at Indiana, which were the 15th most in a single game in Michigan history.
Wisconsin at Michigan Game Information
Kickoff: 7:44 PM ET
TV: ABC
On the Call: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Maria Taylor (sideline).
Radio: Jim Brandstatter (play-by-play), Dan Dierdorf (color) and Doug Karsch (sideline) will call the action on the Learfield IMG College Michigan Football Radio Network. Anchored by WWJ-AM (950) in Detroit, the Michigan Radio Network is comprised of 38 affiliate stations in Michigan and Ohio during football season.
Series Facts: This will be the 69th meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin. The Wolverines hold a 51-16-1 lead in the all-time series and have a 24-6 record in games played at Michigan Stadium. U-M has claimed victories in 19 of the last 27 games played between the two schools and 33 of the last 42 matchups.
Michigan holds a 24-6 advantage all-time over Wisconsin at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines have claimed victories in seven of the last eight matchups and 19 of the last 21 contests at The Big House, with U-M’s only set backs coming in 1994 (31-19) and 2010 (48-28). Overall, Michigan has compiled a 29-7 record in Ann Arbor against Wisconsin.
Line: Wisconsin is a 6.5-point favorite at most sportsbooks, per VegasInsider. Most of the outlets have the over/under set at 52.
Weather Forecast for Kickoff: Wisconsin at Michigan
Temperatures are expected to sit at 43 degrees at kickoff and remain there until the game ends. Wind shouldn't be much of a factor, though forecasts are calling for 10-to-13 mile-per-hour gusts.
There is only a 10 percent chance of rain at kickoff, but that number increases to 25 percent at 9 PM and then 70 percent at 10 PM.
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading
• What They're Saying Ahead Of Michigan's Matchup With Wisconsin
• INSIDE THE FORT (ITF): Harbaugh's Future At U-M, Personnel Changes & More
• Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Wisconsin
• Tale Of The Tape: What The Analytics Say About Michigan And Wisconsin
• Previewing Wisconsin With A Badger Insider
• Keys to the Game: Michigan Football vs. Wisconsin
• Five Players To Watch: Michigan Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Badgers
• Five Key Questions For Michigan Football On Wisconsin Week
• Brad Hawkins, Michigan Know Wisconsin Is A 'Must-Win Game'
• Opponent Notebook: Paul Chryst On Status Of Graham Mertz, More
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching
