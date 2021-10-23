Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northwestern

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.

No. 6-ranked Michigan Wolverines football will take on Nebraska Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.

Kickoff: 12:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

On The Call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color) and Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: The Wolverines and Wildcats meet for the 76th time in history, with U-M holding a 58-15-2 advantage … Michigan has won 33 of the last 37 showdowns between the programs, and boasts a 35-6-2 record in the series in Ann Arbor … However, this will be the first time the programs square off for the George Jewett Trophy, the first rivalry game trophy in FBS history named for an African-American player … Jewett was the first African-American player at both schools and in the Big Ten.