Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northwestern
No. 6-ranked Michigan Wolverines football will take on Nebraska Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.
Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Kickoff: 12:05 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
On The Call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color) and Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.
Series Facts: The Wolverines and Wildcats meet for the 76th time in history, with U-M holding a 58-15-2 advantage … Michigan has won 33 of the last 37 showdowns between the programs, and boasts a 35-6-2 record in the series in Ann Arbor … However, this will be the first time the programs square off for the George Jewett Trophy, the first rivalry game trophy in FBS history named for an African-American player … Jewett was the first African-American player at both schools and in the Big Ten.
Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Spread: Michigan is a 23.5-point home favorite over Northwestern, after opening as a 19-point favorite
Over/Under: The over/under line for total points has been set at 51
Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Chris Balas: Michigan 34, Northwestern 10 (Michigan -23.5, under 51)
John Borton: Michigan 34, Northwestern 13 (Northwestern +23.5, under 51)
Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 45, Northwestern 7 (Michigan -23.5, over 51)
Anthony Broome: Michigan 38, Northwestern 13 (Michigan -23.5)
Doug Skene: Michigan 49, Northwestern 13 (Michigan -23.5, over 51)
Doug Karsch: Michigan 31, Northwestern 10 (Northwestern +23.5, under 51)
Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northwestern
Weather.com projects it to be 49 degrees and mostly cloudy at kickoff, with winds out of the west at 8 MPH and a seven-percent chance of precipitation. It's expected to warm up to 53 degrees by 4 p.m. ET, and the chance of precipitation is supposed to reduce as the afternoon presses on.
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading
• Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northwestern
• Previewing Michigan vs. Northwestern With A Wildcat Insider
• Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Northwestern
• By The Numbers: U-M's Rushing Success vs. Less-Than-Stellar Run Defenses
• Answering Seven Questions Before Michigan Plays Northwestern
• Michigan Football Defenders Still First Round Picks In Latest Simulation
• Expect To See More Of Michigan Football Star Frosh Donovan Edwards
• Michigan Football: Players That Could Alter 2021's Ceiling Down The Stretch
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching
