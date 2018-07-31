Michigan Football: Higdon Gives Update On Running Back, Quarterback Battles
Michigan appears to be in incredible shape personnel-wise at nearly every position on the field this fall, but depth at running back is one potential area of concern.
Senior Karan Higdon and junior Chris Evans are a clear top two at the spot, but there is no proven experience behind them.
A young, inexperienced back would obviously have to step up if one of the two veterans were to go down with injury, and Higdon touched briefly on a few of the youngsters at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago last week.
“[Freshman] Christian Turner is turning some heads,” the senior confirmed. “That’s my young bull, so I have to make sure I roll with him.
“He actually reminds me of my freshman self, so I’ve taken him under my wing and have made sure he’s in good hands. I really like his willingness to learn and listen.”
Turner will have every opportunity to earn playing time this season if he impresses in fall camp, as will sophomore O’maury Samuels.
“O’maury is my boy too,” Higdon laughed. “He has faced some adversity here, but he’s going to come out on top.”
Other backs who could potentially be in the mix include junior Tru Wilson, redshirt freshman Kurt Taylor and freshman Hassan Haskins [and freshman Michael Barrett, if he winds up at running back].
However, it would be shocking if any of the young rushers unseated Higdon or Evans.
“We see ourselves as 1A and 1B,” Higdon said. “Whichever one of us is in the game, though, will dominate.”
One aspect that will undoubtedly help the running game this fall will be improved quarterback play.
Junior Shea Patterson transferred in from Ole Miss to help shore up the position, and Higdon touched on what it’s been like having him around.
“Adding Shea Patterson and all his accolades has only made the competition better for the guys who are already here,” Higdon said. “They know they have to beat the expectations, standards and intensity to really raise their game and become the starting quarterback.
“They’re building off that hype and that challenge, and they all want to make a name for themself.
“Shea’s mental capacity and the way he attacks the game, though, has stood out. It’s a significant jump he’s made throughout his career.
“He’s also a vocal guy and leads by his actions. You can see in his workouts why he has the hype he has — the guy keeps plays alive.
“[Redshirt sophomore] Brandon [Peters] has definitely amped up his game too, especially with the addition of Shea. He’s made that competition stiff, because there’s no clear cut starter — it’s even and nobody has a lead.
“[Freshman Joe] Milton is different. He’s going to leave a legacy here. Whenever it happens, you’re going to remember this interview.”
Notes
• Higdon was asked at Media Days who the fastest and strongest players on the team are.
"[Sophomore cornerback] Ambry Thomas is the fastest," he said. "It’s official — he runs a 4.3.
"I’m up there in terms of strongest guys on the team. It’s between myself, [junior viper] Khaleke [Hudson], and one offensive and one defensive lineman.
"[Sophomore fullback] Ben Mason is up there too, but I think Khaleke and I have him.”
