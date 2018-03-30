Michigan's spring football practices kicked off last week, which means it's time to preview each position group for the upcoming season.

Despite having the No. 1 ranked pass defense a year ago, the safety position is arguably the weakest spot on Michigan's defense.

Kinnel is a heavy favorite to start again this year — and is likely to be one of two seniors on the defense that does start. He is good a good run defender and above average against the pass. He will get burned occasionally, but the fuss over his play is overblown. He's a good bet to be the leader at safety in the fall.

Metellus is the returning starter that is in danger of losing his job. He had a poor finish to the season and is being challenged by Woods. Hughes, a transfer from Utah, is also expected to be played in the rotation. Metellus has reportedly stepped up as a leader in spring ball, and teammates say he is like a whole new player, so he's still likely to be the second starter.

Woods, Hughes and Kelly-Powell will all play. Michigan will have much more depth at the position than it did in 2017, which should help all around.

Kelly-Powell will get a look at nickel as well.

Hawkins has made the full switch over to safety from viper, and is making good progress. He will also play and should factor in on special teams (as will Woods, Kelly-Powell and Hughes).

Both freshmen, Faustin and Green, are expected to redshirt. However, don't put it past the coaching staff to play them both on special teams. Experience is valuable no matter where it comes, and coach Jim Harbaugh likes to get his freshmen on the field as early as possible.

Overall, this group is much more solid than it was last season. If the increased pressure on Kinnel and Metellus has made one or both better, it could complete the already good defense and make it truly special.